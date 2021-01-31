Floy E. Peterson Nicholson, age 95, passed away January 25, 2021. She was born in Helena, MT on November 27, 1925, the oldest daughter of three children to Lloyd and Frances (Isham) Synness and grew up in Helena’s Prickly Pear Valley. She attended the Deaconess School at the corner of Sierra Rd and Montana Avenue from the first to fifth grade. When the 1935 earthquake destroyed the tall three-story building, it was then she transferred to Bryant School, which too was destroyed by the earthquakes and temporarily housed in the lower level of Central School until the new Bryant School was constructed. While attending the Deaconess school, Floy completed her proficiency and joined the Methodist Church where she was a member for over 80 plus years. She attended Helena High School and the Helena Business College.
Floy’s first employment at the age of 13 was selling tickets at the Shanty Dance Hall which was a popular Saturday night event for the entire community and an affordable entertainment during the depression years. It was owned by her parents and they provided the music. Lloyd on the violin and Frances on the piano, daughter Mary Lou on drums and trumpet, Cousin Jim Cardin on trumpet and they were well known as the “Synness Orchestra’s Danceable Music”. After 1:00 a.m., Floy closed the ticket booth and danced or sat in with the orchestra playing the violin or piano. Music played a large part in the Synness activities.
While still in High School, Floy worked at Western Life Insurance Company on the Dictaphones. Later in life she was employed by the Bowden Cook Insurance Agency, The Blue Cross, The Montana Physician’s Service, The Railway Mail Clerk’s Office, Helena TV Cable Co., and City Plumbing.
On December 19, 1942, Floy married Douglas F. Peterson, a Canadian Soldier/Paratrooper, stationed at Fort William Henry Harrison with the First Special Service Force. He was in a foxhole in Southern Italy when the American Red Cross delivered a Telegram informing him of his first-born son, Douglas Jr., in November of 1943. Douglas was awarded the Silver Star Medal for his service. Upon his return from Europe, he was employed by McKinnon Decker Construction, Stan Mercer’s Standard Oil Station (by the Civic Center), DeVore Saddle, Tent, Awning and Paint. In 1949, Floy and Doug established the Prickly Pear Truck Stop west of Helena near the former Broadwater Hotel and Plunge. It was sold in 1956, then Doug had “Doug’s Texaco Station” on Euclid before he went to Real Estate School in Butte. In 1961, Doug and Floy opened the Prudential Real Estate Office which they operated in conjunction with Boise Cascade Manufactured Housing and Insurance until 1987 and retirement.
Years were enjoyed at the cabin on Holter Lake, the hunting cabin in Sheep Creek, working with Last Chance Stampede Rodeos, The Shrine Mounted Patrol, O Mok See’s, and the Miss Rodeo Queen contests. Daughter, Bonnie, served as Last Chance Stampede Queen and Miss Rodeo Montana in 1967 and 68. Son, Douglas Jr., was involved in horse racing and rodeo, while son, Jesse, participated in high school, college, and professional rodeo. The Peterson basement and kitchen provided many cowboys a place to sleep and eat on their way to the next rodeo.
Floy had a lifetime membership in Josephine Hepner Chapter #89 Order of Eastern Star and served as choir director, stations of Esther and Chaplain. She was also a member of Sapphira Temple, Daughters of the Nile #79 and served as Sirdar of the Oriental Band for twenty years. Floy was a Past Guardian of Helena Bethel #5 and Montana Grand Guardian of the International Order of Job’s Daughters. She worked with 4H and Boy Scouts. She and Doug were diligent workers in organizing the restoration of the Little Red School House in the Helena Valley and in 1988, the 100th Anniversary of the little school, published the book “Valleys of the Prickly Pear”. Doug passed away in 2001 after 58 years of marriage.
On July 27th, 2004, Floy married a long-time friend, Robert Nicholson, a 35-year Boy Scout Executive and WWII veteran, having served as a Ball Turret Gunner on a B17 over Europe in 1943 and 1944, his first mission was D-Day. They enjoyed traveling and living in Helena in their late years. Robert passed away in 2018.
Floy was preceded in death by her husbands, Douglas F. Peterson and Robert Nicholson; her parents, Lloyd and Frances (Isham) Synness; her daughter, Bonnie Joy Revious; and her sisters, Martha Mae Synness and Mary Lou Graff. She is survived by her sons, Douglas F. Peterson Jr. (Linda), Jesse D. Peterson (Jenny), and Timothy Nicholson (Helen); her step-daughter, Kathy Jean Scheib; a sister, Sonja Marie Vick; grandsons, Lloyd Revious (Teresa), Joshua Revious, Douglas Revious (Reagen), Justus Peterson, Jace Peterson, Matt Peterson, Kevin Nicholson (Tammy), Steven Nicholson, Robert B. Scheib, Nicholas Scheib, and Keith Nicholson; granddaughters, Darby Revious, Fannie Peterson, Erin Brown; and great grandchildren, Aneasha Revious, Kassiana Revious, Grace Revious, Colton Revious, Megyn Garden and Sophia Revious, Jeffrey Nicholson, Tayler Nicholson, and Evin Brown; and a great-great grandchild, Logan Revious. She is also survived by nieces, Shannon Day (Colby) and Sharleen Graff; and nephew, Darrin Vick (Laura).
Family Graveside services will be held. A celebration of Floy’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced when set. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Floy.
