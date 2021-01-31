Floy E. Peterson Nicholson, age 95, passed away January 25, 2021. She was born in Helena, MT on November 27, 1925, the oldest daughter of three children to Lloyd and Frances (Isham) Synness and grew up in Helena’s Prickly Pear Valley. She attended the Deaconess School at the corner of Sierra Rd and Montana Avenue from the first to fifth grade. When the 1935 earthquake destroyed the tall three-story building, it was then she transferred to Bryant School, which too was destroyed by the earthquakes and temporarily housed in the lower level of Central School until the new Bryant School was constructed. While attending the Deaconess school, Floy completed her proficiency and joined the Methodist Church where she was a member for over 80 plus years. She attended Helena High School and the Helena Business College.

Floy’s first employment at the age of 13 was selling tickets at the Shanty Dance Hall which was a popular Saturday night event for the entire community and an affordable entertainment during the depression years. It was owned by her parents and they provided the music. Lloyd on the violin and Frances on the piano, daughter Mary Lou on drums and trumpet, Cousin Jim Cardin on trumpet and they were well known as the “Synness Orchestra’s Danceable Music”. After 1:00 a.m., Floy closed the ticket booth and danced or sat in with the orchestra playing the violin or piano. Music played a large part in the Synness activities.