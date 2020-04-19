Fleury, Robert (Bob) William

Jan. 8, 1950 - April 12, 2020
Robert (Bob) William Fleury, DOB 01/08/1950, Born in Helena, MT, Date of passing 04/12/2020 in Kalispell, MT
Robert (Bob) passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. Bob was a pleasant, happy person. He loved hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his son Dennis. He is survived by his other son's Nick and Jared. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of his life is pending.
