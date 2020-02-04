Flesch, Bradley Robert

Sept. 13, 1955 – Jan. 1, 2020

Early in life, he grew up on ranches, the Castle Ranch south of Lewistown, the Morgan Smith Ranch, east of Augusta, Blood Creek Ranch east off Roy, Woodland Angus Ranch Potomac Montana. He won many blue ribbons in 4H cattle, forestry and gardening. He went to high school in Augusta and Libby Montana. He worked in sawmills at Libby, Missoula and Townsend. He did maintenance for his dad at the Caboose in Libby, Fireside in Townsend, Red Rock Village in Miles City, Beaumont Club in Belgrade, and Homesteader in Columbus. He spent four years in Casper Wyoming and was an ICO pipe threader, worked 20 years at the Townsend Mill and cleaned up properties from the Bucksnort fire. He enjoyed helping his brothers, working with Bruce on many things, doing log home finishing with Brian. He loved hiking with his dogs, fishing and hunting. Deer, rabbits and chipmunks knew him. Brad was a good steward, everything he put his hand to, was done with care. He was a mechanic, plumber, carpenter, electrician, forester and equipment operator. He loved helping people, sharing his knowledge and experience. For the last 35 years, Brad cared for the home place in the Pine Hills. He is survived by his mother Irene Flesch-Waling of the family home, his sister Gail Flesch-Green of Helena, nephew Shane Nelson of Boise Idaho, brother Brian Flesch and his wife Sheila, nephew Reuben, sons Samuel and Timothy, nephew Jacob, nephew Joseph, Destiny and Mia, niece Gailan, all of Townsend, niece Jenny Dodge, James and son Mason of Missoula,. Brad was preceded in death by his father, Lyle R. Flesch brother Bruce nephew Shaun Kim Nelson, stepdad Loren Waling. In the spring Brads’ cremains will be laid to rest with his brother Bruce in Pony Montana.