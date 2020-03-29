Flanders, Arian Swan

Arian Swan Flanders, 31, of Anaconda, died in a car collision on March 22nd, 2020 near Philipsburg. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date when friends and family can gather safely.
Arian was born in Helena to Mindy Flanders and Tony Volanty on November 26th, 1988. Growing up, she thrived on outdoor adventures with her grandfather and three beloved sisters. She was creative and crafty, often writing poems and making homemade gifts for friends and family. Unfortunately, her life wasn’t always as bright and colorful as her hair and wardrobe choices. She struggled with mental illness and moved around often searching for a place that felt like home. Anaconda became that place for Arian, and during her five years there, she enjoyed becoming a part of the community and working at various local businesses to provide for her family.
Arian found great purpose and light in motherhood. Her two young sons, Yuri and Timber, were everything to her. Nature brought her peace and joy, and she shared that with her boys on their frequent hiking and camping trips. Together they explored all Montana has to offer – ghost towns, hot springs, caverns, and that endless night sky full of stars. She was not perfect, but she loved deeply and was loved by many.
Arian is survived by her sons Yuri and Timber; mother Mindy Flanders; sisters Raini Keating (Riley), Dylan Flanders (Jake Martinez), and Hali Flanders; grandparents Fred and Judy Flanders; aunt Jenny Estep (Tom); uncle Matt Flanders (Will Jennings); nieces Hazel and Jenaveve Martinez; nephews Elwyn and Walden Keating; and cousins Garrett and Willie Estep. Other important people in Arian’s life include her stepfathers Ralph Whitney and Corey Slates, Yuri’s father Peter Mullen, and Timber’s father Bryan Trainor. Arian is preceded in death by her great grandmother, Rena Leonard, and is probably fishing with her right now.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Humane Society or the National Alliance on Mental Illness Montana at www.namimt.org. Checks can be sent to NAMI Montana, P.O. Box 1021, Helena, MT 59624.
