Fisher, Jane Susan

On Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 66, Jane Susan Fisher passed away at her home in Montana City. Born on December 29, 1953, in Great Falls, Montana, she was the second child and only daughter of Roland Keith and Jacqueline Jean (Dartman) Fisher.

Jane loved nature and showed an unmatched tenderness toward all living things. She found solace in the outdoors, especially in the water and on the ski slopes of Montana. She reveled in the changes each season brought to her garden and welcomed the company of the birds and the fawns of the spring, as well as the elk that bedded near her home each fall. A lifelong bookworm, Jane shared her passion for literature with her father, her brothers, and her daughters.

Jane graduated from Helena High School in 1972. She received her B.A. in Psychology from the University of Montana in 1977, her M.A. in Psychology from Western Kentucky University in 1979, and, after completing an internship at Didi Hirsch Community Mental Health Center in Los Angeles in 1981, her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Montana in 1985. She was a practicing Clinical Psychologist in Helena for over 30 years—with Mental Health Services, Inc., the Family Psychological Center, and as a partner in The Broadway Center. The unique sisterhood she nurtured with the “Broadway Babes” was steadfast and will be everlasting.