Fisher, Jane Susan

On Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 66, Jane Susan Fisher passed away at her home in Montana City. Born on December 29, 1953, in Great Falls, Montana, she was the second child and only daughter of Roland Keith and Jacqueline Jean (Dartman) Fisher.
Jane loved nature and showed an unmatched tenderness toward all living things. She found solace in the outdoors, especially in the water and on the ski slopes of Montana. She reveled in the changes each season brought to her garden and welcomed the company of the birds and the fawns of the spring, as well as the elk that bedded near her home each fall. A lifelong bookworm, Jane shared her passion for literature with her father, her brothers, and her daughters.
Jane graduated from Helena High School in 1972. She received her B.A. in Psychology from the University of Montana in 1977, her M.A. in Psychology from Western Kentucky University in 1979, and, after completing an internship at Didi Hirsch Community Mental Health Center in Los Angeles in 1981, her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Montana in 1985. She was a practicing Clinical Psychologist in Helena for over 30 years—with Mental Health Services, Inc., the Family Psychological Center, and as a partner in The Broadway Center. The unique sisterhood she nurtured with the “Broadway Babes” was steadfast and will be everlasting.
Those who knew Jane were blessed by her tremendous generosity. She gave selflessly and had exceptional taste. She wore her heart on her sleeve and made sure that her friends, family, and colleagues felt loved and cared for. She was incredibly close with her mother, whose love and support shaped the way she raised her twin daughters, Lauren Korn and Alicia Crepps. Jane was not a boastful woman, but she was extremely proud of her girls. She loved her daughters’ partners, Colin and J.T., as her own.
Jane is preceded in death by her father, Roland “Rollie” Fisher (Helena, Montana). She is survived by her mother, Jacqueline “Jackie” Jean Fisher (Helena, Montana); her brothers John Fisher (Lynda) of Stevensville, Montana, and Jim Fisher (Marcy) of Frenchtown, Montana; and her daughters, Lauren Korn (Colin) of Helena, Montana, and Alicia Crepps (J.T.) of Helena, Montana. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom she loved endlessly.
A private memorial service will be held for close family members on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., and live streamed for the public on St. Paul’s United Methodist Church’s YouTube channel. Jane’s family requests that community members offer their condolences at www.aswfuneralhome.com. Each memory or condolence entered will correspond to a candle lit during the memorial service.
Donations in memoriam can be made online to The Friendship Center or to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society in Helena.
