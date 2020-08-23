Fiest, Shirley Leona (Moes)

Shirley Leona (Moes) Feist
September 22, 1952 - August 16, 2020
Shirley Leona (Moes) Feist passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 with her family by her side.
Shirley was born September 22, 1952 in Havre, MT. She was the youngest child born to Carol (Gille) and Raymond Moes, she was brought home, to a farm south of Big Sandy, Montana. Waiting at home for the new baby to arrive was her sister, Linda and her brother (also known as her sidekick or partner in crime) Paul.
The family left the Big Sandy area in 1959 headed to Wisconsin but Montana was calling them home, so in 1962 they returned settling on the Ashlot Bench out of Ft. Shaw, MT. In 1964 Shirley’s father passed away thus prompting the family to move to Power, MT and then in 1967 a move to Great Falls, MT. She graduated from Great Falls High in 1971.
In 1971 she married Tom Littlefield which ended in divorce. Following that marriage she married Edward Feist and loved his two daughters as her own. That ended in divorced but like they say “Love is better the SECOND time around” and it was for Ed and Shirley.
Shirley leaves behind her loving husband, Ed, her two sons Jason (Melissa) of Helena, Brian (Selena) of Camp Verde, Arizona, daughters Heather O’Brian and Chelle Fried of Great Falls. Grandchildren Arron, Lilly, Jordon, Michaela, Gabe, Anastasia and Michael and three great grandchildren. She is also survived her sister, Linda Rogers and brother, Paul Moes (Carol) and a niece and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Moes and Carol Moes Bundtrock, step father Roy Bundtrock and brother-in-law, Max Rogers.
A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be August 29, 2020 at 12 PM, 980 Rinay Road, Helena, MT.
Lunch will be served and salads or desserts would be much appreciated. And please, please bring any good stories you may have of Shirley.
Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share condolences, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com
