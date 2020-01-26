Field, Cathlyn Patricia "Pat" (Kelleher)

Cathlyn Patricia “Pat” (Kelleher) Field of Townsend Montana passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family love and admiration, on January 14, 2020. Pat was 87 years old.
Pat was born on May 4, 1932 to Charles Porter Kelleher and Katherine Theresa Gray Kelleher in Newburyport, Massachusetts. She was soon joined in the family home by twins, her beloved brother David and sister Sandra. She grew up in Haverhill, Massachusetts, living as a vibrant daughter and loving big sister.
Pat was an intelligent, well-educated woman. She loved learning and pursued her higher education at Radcliffe (Harvard) College, where she studied literature. Her love of reading would continue to enrich her life until the very end. Pat worked at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to finance her education. Her great appreciation of academia was firmly instilled in each of her children and she was very proud of their academic accomplishments.
The consummate mother, Pat devoted her life to her family. She frequently said that all she wanted in life was to be a mother; and what a mother she was! It all began at MIT when this beautiful and accomplished young lady met Lester L. “Buzz” Field, the love of her life and husband of over 61 years until his passing in December 2015.
Pat and Buzz married on January 16, 1954. They built their first home in Holmdel, New Jersey. The first five of her seven children were born in New Jersey. She had her hands full with four rambunctious little boys and her darling and only daughter. Seventeen wonderful and exciting years were enjoyed in New Jersey at the beautiful home property “Loch Haven”, where the children were encouraged to explore nature to their hearts’ content. Pat gave her children the confidence to be curious, independent, and courageous in their lives, and it started with her shooing her mob out the kitchen door on beautiful sunny mornings to go forth and conquer.
Bold, courageous and with a strong sense of adventure, Pat lived a full and exciting life. In 1970, after 18 years with Buzz in the nursery business on the East Coast, Pat and Buzz and the first five children embarked on their next great adventure. After many months searching for the next great place, they purchased the Longhorn Ranch, also known historically as the Doggett Ranch, near Townsend, Montana.
Pat declared that she fell in love with Montana immediately and felt that she had found her true home. It was here that they had their final two children. Being the strong woman that she was, Pat embraced the challenges of being a ranch wife. She loved to regale us with stories of nights in the heifer barn with Buzz, including using her darning needle to stitch up a heifer, feeding the huge cattle work crews, and learning to drive a tractor. All of this took place between her preparing mountains of food for her always hungry family, reading to which ever child wanted a story, sewing beautiful dresses for Patti, and packing school lunches. For 40 years Pat had children in the house that she showered with love and cared for every day.
Pat’s hobbies were vast and varied. She enjoyed reading, all things art, gardening, playing the piano, cooking, designing and building miniature houses, and even designed the beautiful ranch home where the family lived. Every room of her home displayed her artistic touch, whether it was an original painting, refinished furniture, a hand sewn tablecloth, or flower arrangement.
Pat also loved the outdoors and was a willing and adventurous mate for Buzz. They loved the water and enjoyed summers on Canyon Ferry in "Salty", their trusty boat. It was usually stuffed from bow to stern with kids, dogs, coolers, and Pat's incredible fried chicken picnic dinners. As their children grew up, Buzz and Pat rekindled their enjoyment of sailing, starting first on Canyon Ferry with smaller boats.
Indicative of their adventurous spirits, Buzz and Pat eventually commissioned a beautiful sailboat, Raven, to be built just for them. Pat's eye for detail ensured that it was properly built and efficiently outfitted. When it was completed, Pat, Buzz, and their two youngest children, embarked on an incredible 2-year sailboat journey from Seattle to Maine, back to Florida and points in between. In the later years, she enjoyed nature walks with Buzz. After Buzz passed away, Pat cherished her one-on-one time with all of her children and grandchildren, whether it happened over a glass of wine in her living room or via a phone call.
Pat was always a devoted and loving wife to Buzz, and it could not be exemplified more than in his last years of life after he suffered a severe stroke. She was his greatest comfort and she spent a great many hours just sitting by his side and holding his hand. She bravely learned to live on her own during these years and in true Pat style, did it beautifully. She loved to start her day with a good cup of Sumatra coffee, a fire in her fireplace, and a beautiful Montana sunrise, while saying her prayers. She also enjoyed watching the rabbits in her yard nibble on her flowers – they were affectionately named “Hassen” and Pfeffer”.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Lester “Buzz” Field, and her parents Charles Porter Kelleher and Katherine Gray Kelleher.
Pat is survived by her siblings David Kelleher and Sandra Kelleher Walker; her children Les (Cathy), Doug (Alicia), Greg (Dawn), Patti Grosfield (Norman), Chris (Michelle), Dale (Rhonda), and Scott (Nelly). She is also survived by 18 grandchildren: Jack, Robert, Patrice (Grzebielski), and Brian Foster, Sara (Trumpp), Michael, Tristan, Mari, Caitlin, Alaine, Bailee, Spencer, Cameren, Preston, Colin, Grant, Brooke, and Bridget Field; 4 great grandchildren: Lorelei Trummp, Amaris, Orlando, and Yahaira Soto; and 2 great-great grandchildren: Jowell Alvarez and Jetxiel Rosado.
Pat was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Parish in Townsend and her deep faith guided her and comforted her throughout her life. Per Pat’s wishes, a funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Holy Cross Parish on Tuesday June 16, 2020 with graveside service following at the Fairview Cemetery north of Townsend. (Visitation, Rosary, and Reception details will be announced later.)
Memorials are welcome and may be sent to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or to Hospice of St. Peter’s.
Condolences and tributes may be provided at www.aswfuneralhome.com.
