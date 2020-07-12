Ferris, Myra Marie

Myra was born in Lisbon, North Dakota, March 24, 1941, to Morris and Frances Joyce. Myra lived in North Dakota for a few years before moving to Montana. She was a member of 4-H and Builders Clubs during her younger years and won many awards for her baking and seamstress projects. She was also an avid bowler and often carried Helena’s High Average Woman’s bowler distinction. Myra was a homemaker and also worked in various jobs in the Helena area; her most recent being with the State of Montana, Department of Justice. While there, she was awarded the 2010 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Performance and the 2010 Outstanding Employee for the Department of Justice.