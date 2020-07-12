Ferris, Myra Marie

Myra Marie Ferris, 79, of East Helena, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, after a long struggle from the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.
Myra was born in Lisbon, North Dakota, March 24, 1941, to Morris and Frances Joyce. Myra lived in North Dakota for a few years before moving to Montana. She was a member of 4-H and Builders Clubs during her younger years and won many awards for her baking and seamstress projects. She was also an avid bowler and often carried Helena’s High Average Woman’s bowler distinction. Myra was a homemaker and also worked in various jobs in the Helena area; her most recent being with the State of Montana, Department of Justice. While there, she was awarded the 2010 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Performance and the 2010 Outstanding Employee for the Department of Justice.
Myra married Tom Ferris in November, 1986. Myra has three children: Kevin, Don, and Nikki. Preceding her in death were her parents Morris and Frances. Myra is survived by her husband Tom, children Kevin (Vicky) and Don Anderson, and Nikki Scheet, and brothers Marvin (Joanne) and Walter (Norine) Joyce. She has 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Myra will be remembered for her wonderful cooking skills; she cooked and baked the most wonderful dishes. She will be lovingly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604, Frontier Home Health & Hospice, 800 Front St., Helena, MT 59601, or the donor’s choice. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Helena. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Myra.
