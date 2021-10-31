June 27, 1935 – Oct. 25, 2021

Fern Maxine Holshue passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021 with her son and sister-in-law, by her side.

Fern was born on June 27, 1935 to Robert and Pearl Middlestead on her family's small farm outside Clyde, Alberta, Canada. While the house had no electricity or running water, to Fern it always felt like home. Growing up on the farm alongside her two brothers, Robert and Raymond, Fern learned a strong work ethic early on by helping shovel grain and tending a huge garden on the property.

During the cold northern Alberta winters, Fern enjoyed ice skating with her friends and brothers on frozen ponds in the area. When it was time to come inside, she warmed up over home cooked meals of moose meat and potatoes. She also always recalled traveling to school during the winter. The “school bus” she rode in was a covered wagon with a pot belly woodstove in the center that helped keep the kids warm.

In the summertime, one of her family's biggest outings was an annual trip to the Calgary Stampede. Fern's parents would load the kids up in the old Ford for the long and bumpy drive to the big city where they camped at the fairgrounds.