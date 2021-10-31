June 27, 1935 – Oct. 25, 2021
Fern Maxine Holshue passed away peacefully on October 25, 2021 with her son and sister-in-law, by her side.
Fern was born on June 27, 1935 to Robert and Pearl Middlestead on her family's small farm outside Clyde, Alberta, Canada. While the house had no electricity or running water, to Fern it always felt like home. Growing up on the farm alongside her two brothers, Robert and Raymond, Fern learned a strong work ethic early on by helping shovel grain and tending a huge garden on the property.
During the cold northern Alberta winters, Fern enjoyed ice skating with her friends and brothers on frozen ponds in the area. When it was time to come inside, she warmed up over home cooked meals of moose meat and potatoes. She also always recalled traveling to school during the winter. The “school bus” she rode in was a covered wagon with a pot belly woodstove in the center that helped keep the kids warm.
In the summertime, one of her family's biggest outings was an annual trip to the Calgary Stampede. Fern's parents would load the kids up in the old Ford for the long and bumpy drive to the big city where they camped at the fairgrounds.
Fern graduated from the Clyde School and later attended business college in Edmonton, Alberta. At 19 years old, Fern decided to venture out and start a new life for herself. In 1954 she traveled to Helena, Montana where her two brothers were already living and working. She took up residence at the YWCA of Helena and started working for Mountain Bell, where she met many new friends, including her future sister-in-law, Noma Middlestead.
Fern's brother, Ray, later introduced her to the love of her life, LeRoy Holshue, on Main Street in Helena. LeRoy, who heralded from Helena, always contended that it was “love at first sight.” LeRoy and Fern married on October 6, 1956 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Helena. The couple was later blessed with two sons, Daniel and David.
After marrying, Fern and LeRoy initially lived in East Helena, before later moving right into Helena. Their first home in town was on Benton Avenue and their second off Prospect Avenue. Then in 1964, Fern and LeRoy moved to a home in the Helena valley just off North Montana Avenue and remained there raising their family for the next 57 years.
Over the years, Fern worked for a variety of places in Helena, including Mountain Bell, Western Federal Bank, U.S. West, Quest, and Helena Telephone Employees Credit Union.
Always willing to give back to those around her, Fern was actively involved with the PTA at Rossiter Elementary School. She also volunteered her time with the West Valley Volunteer Fire Department's Auxiliary by helping organize fundraisers and provide food and drinks for the firemen when they were out on fires.
After retiring, Fern greatly enjoyed traveling and seeing the sights in places both new and familiar. Whether it was basking leisurely on a European cruise, visiting her brother Bob in Florida, or traveling north to catch up with family and friends in Canada, she was always up for a good time.
Fern always welcomed a friendly visit from family or friends at her home. Whenever her brother Ray and his wife, Noma, would stop by for a cup of coffee, the conversation would always shift into Fern and Ray reminiscing on their childhood. LeRoy or Noma would always look at the other smiling and say, “Guess where we are going?” And the other would say in reply, “We're heading back to Clyde.” That response always got a chuckle from Fern.
Most of all though, Fern enjoyed spending time at the family cabin located on Stemple Pass. In her later years, Fern and LeRoy seldom missed a weekend basking under the pine trees and Montana's big sky at the cabin alongside friends or family, or just the two of them.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pearl Middlestead; her two brothers, Robert Middlestead and Raymond Middlestead, her loving husband of 61 years, LeRoy Holshue; son, Daniel Holshue; and her father and mother in-law, Violet and Walter Holshue.
She is survived by her son, David Holshue; granddaughter, Ashley Holshue (Brian Shavelson) of Costa Mesa, CA; grandson Zach (Samantha) Holshue of Canyon Creek, MT; great granddaughter Avery Holshue; grandson Joel (Nickole) Holshue of Charlottesville, VA; great grandson Otto Holshue and great granddaughter Amelia Holshue; grandson Jake Holshue of Missoula, MT; nephews Glenn (Susie) Middlestead, Wayne (DeeAnn) Middlestead, Bob Middlestead of Dallas, TX, Lloyd (Mia) Middlestead of Melbourne, FL, and Michael (Dawn) Middlestead of Chicago, IL; and great nieces Lacey (Andy) Galen and Samantha Middlestead.
Fern's family would like to thank the entire staff at Renaissance Senior Care in Helena for the love, support, and care they provided to Fern in her final years. They would also like to thank the dedicated hospice nurses for their assistance and care of Fern and her family.
A funeral service celebrating Fern's life will be held on Thursday, November 4 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. A reception will follow the service in St. Paul's fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Fern's name at the YWCA Helena at 501 N. Park Ave. or to the building fund at St. Paul's United Methodist Church at 512 Logan St.
Please visit simplecremation.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Fern.
