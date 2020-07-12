Fenderson, Eugene Alden

Besides the union movement and progressive politics, there was one other all-consuming love and passion in Gene’s life: Sue Bartlett. Married in 1984, they shared and supported one another in their exceptional political carriers. Theirs was a truly equal and collaborative partnership founded on enduring love and mutual respect. For 33 years they fought side by side in the cause of women’s rights, workers’ rights and a fair shake for every American.

In retirement, Gene and Sue split their time between Helena and Tucson, AZ. They never wavered in their commitment to the goals and ideals for a more just and equitable society. They remained very involved in progressive and Democratic Party politics. Both served as delegates to the 2004 Democratic National Convention. Sue died on September 11, 2017. It was the greatest loss of Gene’s life.

Besides his children, Gene is survived by his grandchildren Sophie, Benjamin, Tanner, Dante, Carmine, Brichele, and Mark Eugene, and great-grandchildren Ethan and Aurora, his brother in law, Donn Bartlett (wife, Dorothy Bartlett), and his two nieces, Amy Rosenleaf (husband, Don Ankney) and Becky Bey (husband, Eric Bey).