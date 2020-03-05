Fazenbaker, Inezjune

June 23, 1934 – March 2, 2020

Inezjune Lord (Inez) Fazenbaker, was born June 23, 1934 and departed this earth on March 2, 2020. She married Elbert Fazenbaker on July 14, 1951.

Inez traveled the world due to her husband being in the military. She had several jobs in her travels, including one in Japan.

Inez volunteered at church in the choir and on two boards, with the Red Cross, knitted lap throws for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital and the Veterans Hospital. She was a member of Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile, and sang at both.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Anna Louisa While, and by two brothers. She left behind her husband, Elbert, two children, Elbert Jr., and Roxanne, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A service celebrating Inez’s life will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, March 7th at Covenant United Methodist Church, 2330 E. Broadway St., in Helena. A reception will immediately follow the service. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Inez.

