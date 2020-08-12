Farstead, Steven

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steve Farstead age 64 of Helena, Montana passed away Tuesday, July 7th after a short illness. Steve lived in Rapid City, South Dakota, Billings Montana, East Helena, Montana and then Helena, Montana.

Steve graduated from Helena High School in 1974 and then enlisted in the US Coast Guard for 4 years as a storekeeper, stationed in Alaska and Oregon. After being Honorably Discharged from the Coast Guard, Steve moved back to Helena, Montana and attended Carroll College. He then joined ventures for a few years with his father Curt and together they ran Lakeside Resort. After Lakeside, Steve joined forces with Ginger Evans and together they opened “Gingers” in East Helena. Steve spent many years in the bar business finally settling down at Nickels Casino. In his spare time, Steve liked to fish with his brothers.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Curt and Delores Farstead, still living a sister Debbie in Arizona, two brothers, Dave (Nita) in Idaho and a Russ (Cindy) in Washington. He helped raise three children as his own, Thomas and Tony Hanser and Steve Knowles who have three children and four grandchildren. Steve was an uncle to six nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and nephews and 3 great, great niece and nephews.

The family requests any memorials be directed to Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Steve.

