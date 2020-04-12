Ewing, Robert W. "Bob"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert W. “Bob” Ewing was born August 16, 1951 in Hardin, Montana to Mildred and Robert E. Ewing. He passed away April 5, 2020 from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which he had battled the last few years of his life. He is preceded in death by his father in 1997 and his mother in 2011. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Eileen and her family; as well as 2 younger sisters, Connie and Lela, and a younger brother Steve.

Bob graduated from Eastern Montana College with a degree in History. He had a love of history and could bring it to life through storytelling. He was a voracious reader and would frequently lose himself in the pages of a good book. But his favorite activity through all the decades of his adult life was riding motorcycles.

He married the love of his life Eileen in 1997 and had an instant family. He shared his love of riding motorcycles with his wife and their family. Their kids and grandkids were a large part of his life. Some of his greatest joys were taking his grandkids on cross-country motorcycle rides. He loved to see the kids learn new things and appreciate the vast open spaces of the western states. He loved the freedom of the ride, especially ones that included switchbacks and mountain passes. The only thing he enjoyed more was sharing these rides with his family.