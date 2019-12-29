Everett, Kenneth Louis

Kenneth Louis Everett passed away December 23, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family. Ken was born June 16, 1933 in Helena, Montana to Louis Edward Everett and Ruby Sidonia (Dunlap) Everett.
Ken graduated from Cathedral High School class of 51 in Helena. He graduated from Carroll College in 1955 and went on to Denver to finish his degree in Physical Therapy. Ken worked as a PT at Fort Harrison Veterans Administration and various other PT jobs after retiring from the VA.
In 1956 Ken married the love of his life, Donna D. DeBree on January 28. This past year they celebrated 63 years of marriage. They, in time, welcomed 6 children into their family. Ken was a loving husband and father. He lived life in service to others, showing his love through being compassionate towards all.
Ken is survived by his brother Robert Everett, his children; son, Dan Everett (Wendy Watson); son, Ron Everett (Karen); daughter, Vicki Burgmeier (Chris); daughter, Chris Bartsch (Paul); son, Mike Everett (Angela Smith Kloster); son, Steve Everett (Angie). He is also survived by his grandchildren; Mallory Hook (Tom); Andrea Ponce (Anibal); Levi Burgmeier, Emily Burgmeier, Ashley Everett, Baylee Everett, Mark Everett (Lydia Maynard); Nikolas Everett, Olivia Burgmeier, Sara Burgmeier, Skye Everett, Blake Everett and the great-grandchildren, Landen Hook, Luke Hook, and Hudson Everett.
A graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on January 4, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Ken.
