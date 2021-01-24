Everett Alan March

The family spent several summers in Montana while Ev collected two Masters Degrees in School Administration and Guidance and Counseling. It was a shock for his boys to realize later in life that their Dad was a Griz alum! (Go Cats!) The family moved to Basin, WY where Ev was the high school principal and guidance counselor. Another move took them to Thermopolis, WY, where Ev was the Assistant Superintendent of Schools. Ready for a new adventure outside of education, Ev and Kay purchased the Clancy Store and moved to Montana. They ran the store for 20 years, and it was a central part of the community for not only groceries, meat and gas, but also as a warm place for kids to await the school bus, or for adults to congregate as part of the “coffee crew”. Kay passed away in 1992. Everett re-evaluated his life and eventually sold the store, semi-retired, married Bette Tolson, and moved to Oregon. Ev and Bette made great friends in Oregon, Colorado and Wyoming over the next several decades as their adventure continued. They eventually ended up back in Montana, closer to most of their children and extended family.