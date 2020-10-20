Evelyn Tuss

April 28, 1925 - Oct. 17, 2020

Evelyn May (“Chub”) Tuss, 95, our “little ray of sunshine” shone on this earth for the last time on Saturday morning, October 17, 2020. She has joined many of her loved ones and is now at peace. Chub was born April 28, 1925 in Crook, County Durham, England, the only child of Herbert Charles and Edith Annie Padfield.

Chub had many stories to share about growing up in England, especially during World War II, training as a nurse, joining the Royal Marines and being a member of the NAAFI. She often spoke of the good times she had playing her accordion on stage at movie theaters and holiday camps in her early years.

In 1942 while serving in the Marines, she met her husband, Frank Tuss. The handsome American soldier from Montana was stationed in the field behind her family home. They were married August 14, 1945, and in March 1946 she set sail for America with hundreds of other British war brides to be reunited with Frank and begin a new chapter in her life. Lewistown was her home for the better part of 68 years. She worked various jobs as a dental assistant, sales clerk and ward clerk at St. Joseph's Hospital. Her claim to fame was the “lunch lady” at Lewistown's junior high school. She loved those kids and they loved her.