Evelyn M. Engstrom

Evelyn married Richard H. Engstrom on September 14, 1946, at the Assembly of God Church in Great Falls, MT. They spent the first few years of married life in Baker, MT, where their daughter, Anita Marie, was born on April 4, 1949. As members of First Baptist Church in Baker, they traveled eastern Montana and western North Dakota providing the music for Pastor Arthur Allen at Youth For Christ meetings.

In the fall of 1949, Richard moved the family to a ranch in Clancy, MT. During the 14 happy years there, three sons were born to them: David Eugene on December 25, 1950; Richard Edward on April 9, 1953; and Eric Alan on June 16, 1959. In August 1961, after a forest fire destroyed the grazing land for their cattle in Clancy, the family moved to a ranch in the Helena Valley.

Evelyn loved raising her children in the country - she played with them and taught them (by example) the joy of hard work. She made sure they did their schoolwork, went to church and Sunday School, and had music lessons. If not busy cooking for her family, extended family and the hired ranch hands, she was at the piano practicing a special number that would be sung at church. Many a Sunday she invited company to dinner after church. She made the best homemade rolls ever! All of her children are thankful that their mother taught them about the love of God, and about salvation by faith in Jesus Christ. We will meet again!