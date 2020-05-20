Evelyn Ann (Evie) Monsrud Crants

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Evelyn Ann (Evie) Crants died peacefully, in the presence of her husband and daughter, Thursday morning May 14, 2020 at St. Peters Hospital in Helena, MT due to complications of long-term Type I diabetes and heart disease.

Evie was born July 13, 1937 in Clearbrook, MN to Carl and Pearl (Toft) Monsrud. She lived her childhood and early teen years on the family farm/dairy at the edge of Gonvick, MN, a small town named for her grandparents operated a farm and a sawmill. Following her into the family were five brothers, so she was always a “Daddy’s Girl”.

In her early teens Evie’s parents separated. Carl deeded the farm to Pearl and left for Montana. At age fifteen, being Daddy’s girl, Evie secretly bought a train ticket to join her dad in Wolf Point, where she waitressed in a café. When her father’s employment took him away, he had to leave her on her own in their apartment. Bill and Viola Hentges, recognizing the difficulties facing a young lady who wanted finish high school, welcomed her into their home. She became a life-long member of a wonderful family as a “sister” to their own eleven children.