Eva LaVerne Green passed away on October 22, 2020, at Masonic Home of MT. Born December 8, 1932, in Olton, TX to parents Tom and Retha (Howard) Lunday.

LaVerne grew up on ranches in New Mexico until the Lunday family settled in southeastern Colorado at the small town of Branson. There she graduated from Branson HS in 1950. She met and married Thomas Norman Green, May 23, 1951, there. Norman (born May 6th, 1927) passed away in September of 2011.

Newlyweds, LaVerne and Norman moved around while he worked various ranch-farm and mechanic jobs after service with the Navy. He attended night school to eventually become an electronics technician. That profession took them to Denver and ultimately Steamboat Springs, CO, where they bought a TV and electronics business. There they raised their two rowdy sons, Randall, born in 1953, married Theresa DeLorenzo and eventually settled in Helena, MT, and Craig, born in 1957, married Lori Lewis. Craig and Lori have been long-time residents of Branson, CO.