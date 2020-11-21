Eva L. Bilodeau

Eva Bilodeau passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020, surrounded by her family at Broadwater Health Center in Townsend.

Eva was born on July 10, 1928, in Miles City, Montana to John William Pearson and Ashley Thomas Pearson. She attended elementary school in Stacey, Montana and high school in Miles City. Eva attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Miles City where she received her Bachelor of Nursing degree.

Eva married Gene P. Bilodeau on July 8, 1950. They resided in Anaconda where they began their family. She continued with her nursing career and retired in 1993. She was an active member in the Republican Women's Association and Toastmistresses. Eva was a talented seamstress, crafter and enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales for that special treasure. She had a tremendous love of reading which showed in her extensive library.

Eva's greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will always be remembered with great love for her “Happy Dance” which she typically did to express her joy when seeing them.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, her brother Bill, sisters Betty and Mary and great granddaughter Arrington.