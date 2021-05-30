Eugene Walter Byron, 63, had the kind of sassiness and swagger that would put Mick Jagger to shame. He loved everyone fully, but held a special place in his heart for children – enough to earn him the title “Cheeky Uncle Gene.”

He owned BC Construction, and built the sturdiest homes in Montana, always with an eye toward saving his clients' money. Raised as a farm boy on a dairy farm in Waseca, Minnesota, Gene – or Wally, as he also was known – never shied away from hard work and was always ready to seek out the elusive walleye, elk, and antelope.

He left us to fish the Great Lake in the sky on May 25 and is survived by his daughter Elise Noelle and son Eugene Cory. Despite their divorce, Eve and Gene loved each other to the end.

Other survivors include brothers Pat (Rosie), Tim (Eloise), Dick (Mary), John (Jackie) and sisters Peg (Justin), Anne (Gary), and Erin. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Julianne Byron, brother Billy and sister Bridget.

Gene is being interred in Waseca on June 5. A gathering in his honor will be held in Helena at 415 Monroe Avenue, from 1 to 4p.m. June 19. Bring a story to share – we're sure many are out there.