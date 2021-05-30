 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eugene Walter Byron
0 comments

Eugene Walter Byron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eugene Walter Byron

Eugene Walter Byron, 63, had the kind of sassiness and swagger that would put Mick Jagger to shame. He loved everyone fully, but held a special place in his heart for children – enough to earn him the title “Cheeky Uncle Gene.”

He owned BC Construction, and built the sturdiest homes in Montana, always with an eye toward saving his clients' money. Raised as a farm boy on a dairy farm in Waseca, Minnesota, Gene – or Wally, as he also was known – never shied away from hard work and was always ready to seek out the elusive walleye, elk, and antelope.

He left us to fish the Great Lake in the sky on May 25 and is survived by his daughter Elise Noelle and son Eugene Cory. Despite their divorce, Eve and Gene loved each other to the end.

Other survivors include brothers Pat (Rosie), Tim (Eloise), Dick (Mary), John (Jackie) and sisters Peg (Justin), Anne (Gary), and Erin. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Julianne Byron, brother Billy and sister Bridget.

Gene is being interred in Waseca on June 5. A gathering in his honor will be held in Helena at 415 Monroe Avenue, from 1 to 4p.m. June 19. Bring a story to share – we're sure many are out there.

In his honor, share a smile with a stranger, hug someone you love for 20 seconds, and bring a little more kindness into the world. He will love you forever, and like you for always.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Eugene Walter Byron, please visit our Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News