Eugene Fenderson
Eugene Fenderson

Feb. 28, 1942 - June 30, 2020

Eugene Fenderson, age 78, of Helena, passed away on June 30, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday August 16, 2021 at the Laborer's Local #1686 Headquarters and Training Center, 3100 Horseshoe Bend, Helena. Covid-19 Considerations: The Celebration of Life service and lunch to follow will be held outdoors with masks strongly recommended. In lieu of flowers donations can be made either to the Vernie Reed Memorial Scholarship Fund benefitting Local Laborer's (LiUNA) Union members and their children/grandchildren in the Northwest region (W. Vernie Reed Memorial Fund, 12101 Tukwila International Blvd, Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98168) http:/www.nwliuna.org/scholarship, or, Helena Food Share (P.O. Box 943, Helena, MT 59624) https:/helenafoodshare.org To offer a condolence or to share a story about Gene, please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com.

