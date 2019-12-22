Eugene Carl Olsen met our Lord and Savior surrounded by family on Dec. 19, 2019. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, it was his broken heart from the loss of his sweetheart Maxine that finally took his strength away.
Gene was the second born child of Cecil and Mabel Olsen in Toppenish, WA on Oct. 15, 1938. He is survived by siblings Cecil (Eileen) Olsen, Donna Olsen-Howard and Jerry (Barb) Olsen. He is preceded in death by his wife Maxine, his parents, and siblings Clarence and Don Olsen. His family moved several times throughout his life eventually settling in Helena, MT in 1956. It was there that he met the love of his life, Maxine Osborne and they married in June 1958.
Gene had hands and a heart for service and was always available to help family, friends and the church with automotive or handyman skills. He was at home in his garage and could always be found tinkering on projects. Gene’s heart for service was evidenced by his love for children, if you ever wanted to see his eyes light up, watch him talk to a child. It was his love for children that led him and Maxine to serve kids through foster care. They even adopted their youngest son Scott through the foster care program. Gene also served as a Trustee for the West Helena Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Helena Nazarene Church for many years.
His legacy of service and love lives on through his children and grandchildren who meant the world to him. He and Maxine had five children, Sharon (Jim) Foster, Karen (Joe) Eve, Ken (Debbie) Olsen, Daryl (Leslie) Olsen and Scott Olsen. Grandchildren are Michael (Stacey), Rochael (Cory), Nicholas,
Teddi (Kale), Gary (Amber), Jeff (Nichole), Arian (Scott), Kaelynn (Tyler), Jessilynn (Cole), Shelby, KJ, Megan, and Kayla (Jacob). He also had several great grandchildren who were all his little peanuts.
Family meant everything to Gene and he was happiest when the family was all together for hunting or camping adventures in the Elkhorn Mountains. He is now at peace beside his wife Maxine and our Heavenly Father.
A memorial service celebrating Eugene’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Church of the Nazarene, 117 Valley Drive. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will follow the reception at 3 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Eugene.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Thomas, Dr. Strekall, Cooney Rehab, and the Oncology Unit of St. Pete’s for their wonderful care. Thank you to Anderson Wilke Funeral Home for assisting with arrangements.
