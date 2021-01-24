Eugene “Alex” Betz, 50, passed away on January 16, 2021, after a courageous fight against cancer. While illness stole his physical strength and stature, it only served to strengthen his determination and hunger to live through “just one more” of everything…. living beyond what medical professionals' thought was possible.

Alex's love of life and being constantly active was part of who he was at the core. As a boy, he was always on the run, playing any sport that came his way…. soccer, little league, football, cross country, hockey…nothing was off limits. He was a natural born mentor even then, being the one who encouraged and coached his teammates to give their best and have fun. Alex was a super grandson, and shared many special times with his grandma, Jean Culbertson. He loved hanging out at grandma's and having his uncles as cool older playmates.

As Alex grew, he transferred his energy from childhood sports to the outdoors, developing a love for hunting, fishing, and hiking that stuck with him for a lifetime. Whether it was setting out on a hiking adventure to reach the highest heights, or organizing a company float down a treasured river, Alex was the consummate camp host and instigator of good times and spontaneous high jinks.