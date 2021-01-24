Eugene “Alex” Betz, 50, passed away on January 16, 2021, after a courageous fight against cancer. While illness stole his physical strength and stature, it only served to strengthen his determination and hunger to live through “just one more” of everything…. living beyond what medical professionals' thought was possible.
Alex's love of life and being constantly active was part of who he was at the core. As a boy, he was always on the run, playing any sport that came his way…. soccer, little league, football, cross country, hockey…nothing was off limits. He was a natural born mentor even then, being the one who encouraged and coached his teammates to give their best and have fun. Alex was a super grandson, and shared many special times with his grandma, Jean Culbertson. He loved hanging out at grandma's and having his uncles as cool older playmates.
As Alex grew, he transferred his energy from childhood sports to the outdoors, developing a love for hunting, fishing, and hiking that stuck with him for a lifetime. Whether it was setting out on a hiking adventure to reach the highest heights, or organizing a company float down a treasured river, Alex was the consummate camp host and instigator of good times and spontaneous high jinks.
Alex was a proud Montana veteran, serving over 20 years with the Montana National Guard. During his years of service, he undertook multiple tours at the National Training Center, as well as deploying for Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He earned a business degree from the University of Montana (Go Griz) and answered the call to public service by becoming a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol. Cancer forced Alex into retirement in the fall of 2020.
Alex Betz was many things…. a true patriot, a strong man, a good friend, a loving son, and brother. But the thing he was the best at, the job he loved the most, was being a daddy to two sweet little girls. Along the way he picked up a bonus son that he welcomed into his world.
Alex was born on July 15, 1970, in Great Falls, MT to Gene and Nancy Culbertson Betz. He is survived by his children McKenzie Betz & Lauren Betz, East Helena and Tucker Johnston, Helena; parents, Nancy Betz (Craig Robinson), Great Falls and Gene Betz (Jill Betz), Great Falls; sister Jennifer Betz (John Greer), Alberton; and by Tucker's mom, Erica. Alex also leaves behind a long and distinguished list of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlie & Jean Culbertson, and Bud & Gladys Betz.
A private family service due to COVID concerns is planned for Monday, January 25, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Helena. A celebration of Alex's life will be held at a later date, when we are all able to join together in comfort and joy, sharing stories and memories of a tragically short life lived so incredibly full.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for Alex's children, through Trooper Betz Benefit at First Interstate Bank,PO Box 6013 Helena, MT 59604. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Alex.
