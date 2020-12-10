March 19, 1923 - Dec. 7, 2020

Eudine Bernice West, age 97, passed away peacefully December 7th, 2020 at her home in Helena, Montana due to complications of a rare form of thyroid cancer. She was born March 19th, 1923 in Rawlins Wyoming to Homer S. Darknell and Sarah Jane McPherson Darknell. As a child, Eudine lived in Rawlins and later in Medicine Bow, Wyoming, graduating high school in 1941 where she excelled at drama, basketball, and band including having served as the marching band drum major. In October of that year she eloped to Kimball Nebraska where she married the love of her life, William E. West. The young couple were so eager to wed that Eudine did not have proper wedding attire but instead was married wearing an ice-skating outfit. At the ceremony, before a startled Justice of the Peace, and his wife as witness, they tied the knot. Her husband, William West, a WWII veteran, preceded her in death in 1992 just shortly after they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Eudine retired as the assistant manager of the Mutual of Omaha Credit Union in Omaha, Nebraska and with her husband moved to Helena where her management and bookkeeping skills were put to good use volunteering at Life Covenant Church as bookkeeper and church assistant. She made many fast friends at the church and she cherished those friends dearly. She also volunteered and cooked for the Fifty-Five and Older group as well as helping with the bulletins, and serving on the church council for five years. Eudine was a devote Christian. One of her favorite Bible verses was Ephesians 4:32 - “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” She was always keen to point out that since we oftentimes find ourselves on either side of that forgiveness equation, it is very important not to be so full of ourselves. She was devoted to her family, loved them totally, and to her children, was the best mother ever.