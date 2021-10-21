April 27, 1942 - Oct. 18, 2021
Ethel Louise Scheet, a fixture in local Republican Party politics for years, died Oct. 18 at her Helena-area home. She was 79.
Ethel was born in Helena in 1942, the eldest of 12 children, and spent much of her life in East Helena. She married Gerald Scheet on Sept. 13, 1958 in Helena, and together they raised three children. Ethel served on the East Helena School Board for 12 years in the 1970s and twice was a candidate for the Montana Legislature. She was an avid member of the Last Chance Pachyderm Club for many years and served as its president in 1993.
She also operated Northwest Computer Supply during the 1980s and served a member of the local Crimestoppers Board.
Following her husband's retirement, she and Jerry moved to a home outside Helena. Ethel loved living in the country and enjoyed watching the parade of wildlife that wandered across her property. She believed that being a role model for her family was very important and considered her three children to be her legacy. Her family was always her priority and she considered loyalty to be one of the most important qualities an individual can have. Ethel, an enrolled member of the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe, was especially proud of her Native American heritage.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband; parents, Ben and Maxine Fleury; sister Kathy Fleury; and brothers Bob, Ed and Marty Fleury. Her survivors include sons Brad and Breck Scheet; and daughter Barb (Bob) Anez; grandchildren Sierra (Cyril) Blyseth and Alyssa and Mikayla Scheet; and great-grandchildren Cassandra and Kakashi Blyseth; sisters Leslie Campbell, Linda Hoover and Annie Van Horn; brothers Steve Fleury, Dave Fleury, Larry Fleury and Henry Phillips.
Ethel's family would like to thank the dedicated and caring assistance given her by Hospice of St. Peter's staff, particularly Karissa and Mickey. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society or a charity of choice are encouraged.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, October 21st at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A private family service will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family to share a memory of Ethel.
