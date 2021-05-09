Ethel "Carrie" Mae Adams Austin was welcomed into heaven April 29, 2021. She joined her ancestors and was united with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a woman of strong faith and a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church. The daughter of Mary Ruth Nettleton Adams and Percy Fay Adams, she was born in Helena Montana on August 17, 1931.
She was raised during the Great Depression, her family experienced hard times; several summers were spent living in a tent outside of Montana City. She had good times with her sisters, brother, and Nettleton cousins on the Nettleton family ranch. She fondly recalled their escapades, many involving ranch activities such as branding and rounding up the cattle. As a teenager she wanted to be a famous ice skater. Her hero was Sonja Heining, she bought a very expensive pair of ice skates on layaway and spent many hours perfecting her skills. Carrie was an artist, her skills with watercolors and oil paints bringing her much pleasure throughout her life. Her landscapes and flower paintings were much prized by her children and grandchildren. At the end of her life she was often to be found at her art table contentedly painting. She was very excited about the quality of paint brushes and art materials to be found in heaven. She was quite intrigued with the possibility that Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci might be offering master classes.
She met her future husband Richard Austin while attending Northern Montana College. They married in 1951 and had four daughters; Dianna, Cheryl ‘Rachael', Shauna, and Vickie. Their young family was raised mainly in Missoula MT. Carrie was very involved in Beta Sigma Pi, Eastern Star, church activities and attending the university. Carrie dearly loved camping; for many years from Memorial Day to Labor Day, weekends were spent at Placid Lake. Fun times were had boatin, swimming and lazing around on the beach. Ethel and Richard were divorced in 1973.
Carrie was a scientist, she graduated from the University of Montana in 1971 with a degree in microbiology. She went on to do a year of graduate work in immunology and virology. She also worked as a research lab assistant doing some of the initial work on estrogens. She spent her career working in hospital labs. Her work took her to many locations including Fort Lyons, Colorado; Hot Springs, South Dakota; Hermiston, Oregon; and Fort Harrison, Montana. She settled in Lewistown, Montana finishing her career there. As a daughter of pioneers, while in Lewistown she was pleased to find the remnants of the family cabin near Judith Gap, Montana.
Carrie was preceded in death by her parents and sister Constance Grove and brother Roy Adams. She is survived by her daughters, their spouses and children; Dianna and Al Lundy (Abigail, Sam); Rachael Austin and Charles Dalby (Kelsey); Shauna Austin Wolf (Shelby, Nikka, Mallory); Vickie and Brent Goertzen (Bethany, Mandy, Becky, Brian Osborn; Cheya Goertzen). She is also survived by her sister Shirley (Chuck) Rorvik, sixteen great grandchildren, with more on the way. Private services have been held. If you would like to make a contribution in Carrie's name her favorite organizations were the Presbyterian Church and Habitat for Humanity.
Cremation has taken place at Callahan- Ed Fast Grand Jct. CO.
