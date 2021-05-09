Ethel "Carrie" Mae Adams Austin

She was raised during the Great Depression, her family experienced hard times; several summers were spent living in a tent outside of Montana City. She had good times with her sisters, brother, and Nettleton cousins on the Nettleton family ranch. She fondly recalled their escapades, many involving ranch activities such as branding and rounding up the cattle. As a teenager she wanted to be a famous ice skater. Her hero was Sonja Heining, she bought a very expensive pair of ice skates on layaway and spent many hours perfecting her skills. Carrie was an artist, her skills with watercolors and oil paints bringing her much pleasure throughout her life. Her landscapes and flower paintings were much prized by her children and grandchildren. At the end of her life she was often to be found at her art table contentedly painting. She was very excited about the quality of paint brushes and art materials to be found in heaven. She was quite intrigued with the possibility that Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci might be offering master classes.