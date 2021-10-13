Esther (Hetland) Hagen

Esther loved her home and her family. Her house was always spotlessly clean and her flowers and yard were the prettiest on the block. After Gust's death, she worked hard to continue keeping things in good shape. Well into her 90s, she could be found painting her house and fences, shoveling her sidewalks in the winter, and mowing and watering her lawn in the summer. She had the biggest and best tomatoes in town. It was a family joke that you had to be quick if you wanted to help her--if too much time passed, she would get impatient and do it herself.

Esther loved shopping, and great memories were made when she joined Karen, Anna, granddaughters and great granddaughters for overnight Christmas shopping trips to Missoula. She would invariably disappear between the displays in a store to get her shopping done. Finally someone was discreetly put “in charge” of Grandma for a period of time so we could keep track of her.

When Karen and Jim were a little older, Esther got a job as a mail clerk at the Capitol Building, a position which eventually led to a career at the Montana State Board of Equalization (now the Department of Revenue) from which she retired. Esther is the last of five women (Grace, Laura, Rose, Elaine and Esther) who all started work there about the same time and retired together after 25 years. They were good friends who shared life with one another through the years.