 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Esther Adaline Whitaker (Baker)
0 comments

Esther Adaline Whitaker (Baker)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Esther Adaline Whitaker (Baker)

Esther Adaline Whitaker (Baker)

Oct. 6, 1931 - Oct. 18, 2021

On October 18th, 12 days after her 90th birthday Esther Adaline Whitaker (Baker) passed from this life to the next. She was proceeded in life by her husband Henry William Whitaker, Sr. Parents Clayton Paul Baker, Sr and Esther Aldine Baker, (Sangray); brothers Matthew, Clayton, Layton, and Elwood Baker; nephew William Bigbi; friend Albert Rugg and Son-in-law John Ray Wirth, Sr.

Esther’s internment was October 21st at the Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery.

Memorial in Esther’s name may be sent to Toys for Tots (Helena-mt.toys fortots.org) or Helena Meals on Wheels (200 S Cruse Ave Helena 59601)

Rest In Peace dear Mother, Sister, Aunty, Grandmother, Great grandmother, and Friend.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News