Oct. 6, 1931 - Oct. 18, 2021
On October 18th, 12 days after her 90th birthday Esther Adaline Whitaker (Baker) passed from this life to the next. She was proceeded in life by her husband Henry William Whitaker, Sr. Parents Clayton Paul Baker, Sr and Esther Aldine Baker, (Sangray); brothers Matthew, Clayton, Layton, and Elwood Baker; nephew William Bigbi; friend Albert Rugg and Son-in-law John Ray Wirth, Sr.
Esther’s internment was October 21st at the Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery.
Memorial in Esther’s name may be sent to Toys for Tots (Helena-mt.toys fortots.org) or Helena Meals on Wheels (200 S Cruse Ave Helena 59601)
Rest In Peace dear Mother, Sister, Aunty, Grandmother, Great grandmother, and Friend.
