Oct. 6, 1931 - Oct. 18, 2021

On October 18th, 12 days after her 90th birthday Esther Adaline Whitaker (Baker) passed from this life to the next. She was proceeded in life by her husband Henry William Whitaker, Sr. Parents Clayton Paul Baker, Sr and Esther Aldine Baker, (Sangray); brothers Matthew, Clayton, Layton, and Elwood Baker; nephew William Bigbi; friend Albert Rugg and Son-in-law John Ray Wirth, Sr.