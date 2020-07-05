Estes, Freda Clarice

Freda Clarice Estes, age 90 died on June 30, 2020 in Helena, MT.
Freda is survived by her son Robert and wife Marlene of Bullhead City, AZ; her daughter Patricia and husband Kern of Helena, MT and her grandchildren Nicole Estes Heidt, Joshua William Estes and Hannah Onnalee Estes. Freda was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years William Estes; daughter Mary Sue Estes and grandsons Timothy Sean Estes and Grant Andrew Estes.
Freda was born in Helena on February 7, 1930, to parents Peter Petek and Mary Ward. She was just one of the many Petek's of East Helena. She had 9 siblings: Maxine, Irene, Pearl, twin brother Fred, Peter, Laverne, David, Jessie and Sharon.
After her husband William passed in 1981, Freda returned to Helena with her daughters Mary Sue, Patty and grandson Timmy to be near her family. Freda's Montana roots go back to her grandparents Peter Petek and Mary Rigler who emigrated to East Helena from Slovenia in March 1887.
During Freda's years in Helena she was a RSVP volunteer for 30 years working at St Peter's Hospital and Ft. Harrison.
While at Ft Harrison she met a high school friend, Charles Cochrane and enjoyed time together for over 20 years. They shared Charlie's passion of vintage cars as members of Capital Carriages Car Club.
Freda's family would like to thank the staffs of St Peter's Hospital, St Peter's Hospice and Elkhorn Healthcare in Clancy and the staff at Retz Funeral Home. They all treated Mom with great care, respect and compassion.
Freda will be reunited with her husband, William at Jefferson, Barracks National Cemetery in St Louis, Missouri.
A celebration of Freda's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St Peter’s Health Foundation, 2475 Broadway, Helena, MT 59601.
Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Freda.
