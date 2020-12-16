Dec. 29, 1927 – Dec. 11, 2020

There will be a graveside service for Estella L. Schmidt on Friday December 18th at 1:00 pm at The Sunset Memorial Gardens in the Helena Valley. Masks and social distancing are requested for anyone attending, and everyone is welcome who would like to come to pay their respects to mom and the family.

Estella L. Schmidt was born on December 29, 1927 in El Paso, Texas to Ernestina and Esteban Lassich, and was one of 6 children. Her sisters and brothers were Gloria Lassich, Frances Chestnut, Esteban (Steve) Lassich, Ernesto Lassich and Herman Lassich.

Estella and Clifford Main were married the summer of 1947. Clifford and Estella had 5 children, Clifford, Valerie, Claudia, Steve, and Estella. They raised their children in Clancy Montana, where Mom worked for the State of Montana Legal offices in Helena and Dad built up his jewelry store business, with a lot of help from Mom. This business survives to this day. Many would remember Cliff's Jewelry on Main Street, now relocated to Prospect Ave, which is owned and operated by her daughter, Estella and her husband Berk Conrad. Cliff and Estella had been married for 36 years when our dad, Clifford, passed away on April 15th 1983.