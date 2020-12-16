Dec. 29, 1927 – Dec. 11, 2020
There will be a graveside service for Estella L. Schmidt on Friday December 18th at 1:00 pm at The Sunset Memorial Gardens in the Helena Valley. Masks and social distancing are requested for anyone attending, and everyone is welcome who would like to come to pay their respects to mom and the family.
Estella L. Schmidt was born on December 29, 1927 in El Paso, Texas to Ernestina and Esteban Lassich, and was one of 6 children. Her sisters and brothers were Gloria Lassich, Frances Chestnut, Esteban (Steve) Lassich, Ernesto Lassich and Herman Lassich.
Estella and Clifford Main were married the summer of 1947. Clifford and Estella had 5 children, Clifford, Valerie, Claudia, Steve, and Estella. They raised their children in Clancy Montana, where Mom worked for the State of Montana Legal offices in Helena and Dad built up his jewelry store business, with a lot of help from Mom. This business survives to this day. Many would remember Cliff's Jewelry on Main Street, now relocated to Prospect Ave, which is owned and operated by her daughter, Estella and her husband Berk Conrad. Cliff and Estella had been married for 36 years when our dad, Clifford, passed away on April 15th 1983.
Estella met Leonard Schmidt around 1989 and they were married from 1990 until 2010. Five years after Leonard's passing, Estella went for a short time to live with her daughter, Valerie Johnson, in Washington state. After a short time, she returned to Helena. Mom had a series of health challenges including a heart attack, a quadruple bypass and a stroke. All of which brought her ultimately to The Legacy which was her last home.
We consider ourselves richly blessed to be her children and to have had her with us for the 92 years she lived. Thank you, mom, for all the love and the memories and the lessons and the connections. You have molded us into who we are today and because of this, YOU are still a force through the generations. We love you. We will always miss you.
Estella was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Main, her husband, Leonard Schmidt, her brother Esteban, and her sisters Gloria and Frances. Her parents also preceded her in death, Ernestina and Esteban Lassich and her grandson Joe Burdick. She is survived by her five children, her 19 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren, as well as her brothers Ernesto and Herman Lassich, and many nieces and nephews, scattered across America. Until we met again, Mom. We Love you.
