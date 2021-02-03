Ernest Raymond Forrey

When Ernie came to Townsend, he started to drive a logging truck and continued until 1997, when he retired due to health issues.

He and Linda then opened Jack Farm Crafts, a gift and craft supplies store. For a log hauler, Ernie did remarkably well in the store. During this time, he started an eBay business, which he continued until his death.

Ernie was very talented and could fix anything. In 1998 Linda suggested they get a computer, and he wondered why. She went to Walmart and got one, and he never looked back. He taught himself how to do just about anything with that thing. If he couldn't figure it out, he worked until he got it – no matter how long it took; that applied not only to the computer but everything he did.

He was very proud of his children and step-children and was a giving and thoughtful father.

He adored his grandchildren, Riley Brakefield and Sydney Forrey, and nephew, Jordan Plymale. He could often be seen around town with one of them and delighted in spoiling them. Sydney liked to come and play games with grandpa after school, and Jordan was always ready to go for a ride.