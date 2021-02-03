Ernest Raymond Forrey

April 21, 1948 – Jan. 27, 2021
Ernest "Ernie" was born in Salem, Oregon, to Dudley Earl and Evelyn Catherine Bullock. Raymond H. and Mildred I. Forrey adopted him on September 25, 1948. They changed his name from Jerry Earl Bullock to Ernie Raymond Forrey.
His father was in the timber industry. During Ernie's childhood, they followed the industry, which took them to many locations.
He attended the first grade in California. Most of his growing up years were in Libby, Montana, and he often spoke of his childhood in Libby, when he and his friends left home in the morning and didn't return until dark. During his Junior year in high school, the family moved to White Sulphur Springs, Montana, where he attended school for a semester. People from White Sulphur always recognized him. They then moved to Del Norte, Colorado, where he graduated from high school.
He attended Barnes School of Commerce in Denver for a short period after high school. While in Denver, he met and married Rhonda Carter. They had two children, Tisa and Eric. That marriage ended in divorce. Ernie followed in his Dad's footsteps in the timber industry, which brought his family to Townsend in 1970. He met and married Linda Girdler, who brought two sons to the marriage, Mark, and Russ. Those boys were very special to Ernie. That marriage ended in divorce, and in 1996 he married Linda Huth.
When Ernie came to Townsend, he started to drive a logging truck and continued until 1997, when he retired due to health issues.
He and Linda then opened Jack Farm Crafts, a gift and craft supplies store. For a log hauler, Ernie did remarkably well in the store. During this time, he started an eBay business, which he continued until his death.
Ernie was very talented and could fix anything. In 1998 Linda suggested they get a computer, and he wondered why. She went to Walmart and got one, and he never looked back. He taught himself how to do just about anything with that thing. If he couldn't figure it out, he worked until he got it – no matter how long it took; that applied not only to the computer but everything he did.
He was very proud of his children and step-children and was a giving and thoughtful father.
He adored his grandchildren, Riley Brakefield and Sydney Forrey, and nephew, Jordan Plymale. He could often be seen around town with one of them and delighted in spoiling them. Sydney liked to come and play games with grandpa after school, and Jordan was always ready to go for a ride.
He was very civic-minded and supported many community projects. The first "Fall Fest" was organized by Ernie on Front Street, and it took off from there. He was also instrumental in the “Save the Silos” project.
He was a past president of Townsend Chamber of Commerce. He was very active in the Montana Logging Association when he worked in the timber industry and a member of Missouri Valley Marketing. His passion was Broadwater County Development Corporation. He served as president of that organization for many years and was currently holding that position. He also was more than willing to help Linda with many of her projects at the museum.
He established a list of all local businesses. He was always updating it as well as maintaining the Townsend MT Web Page.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Linda Huth; son Eric (Lacey) Forrey, Townsend; grandchildren Riley and Sydney; daughter Tisa Summers of Texas; stepsons Mark Girdler, Helena and Russ (Pia) Girdler, Hailey, Idaho; and niece, Marshelle (Jack) Plymale of Townsend and their son, Jordan.
A celebration of Ernie's life will be Friday, February 5, from 2:00 to 4:00 at the Lodge; 131 S Spruce St, Townsend. Memorials may be sent to Broadwater County Development Corporation (BCDC) at P.O. Box 698, Townsend, MT 59644.
