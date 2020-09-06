Erica Fallon Day

On August 24, 2020, the world lost a very special, beautiful soul. Our beloved Erica (“Americka” as she liked her friends to call her) left this earth leaving all of us who adored her, forever sad.
Erica was born in Helena, Montana and spent her happy childhood in Bozeman, MT. Her family moved to Helena in 1990. She attended college in Casper, Wyoming and settled in Denver, CO, where she attended cosmetology school. It was there that she met her future husband, Steven Anton Waskul. They were married August 24, 2012. They were a military family and as such, they settled in Fort Carson, CO, Fort Campbell, TN and finally Fort Hood, TX. She suffered tremendously through Steve's long overseas deployments and worried constantly about his safety. The life of a military wife was very rough on her sensitive soul.
Erica was a unique and extraordinary human being. She was bright, gorgeous, witty, had an irreverent sense of humor that made her the life of the party. She had an oppositional streak and did not suffer fools kindly. She was a fiercely loyal friend, always ready to go to battle to protect anybody she felt was being unfairly treated. That loyalty and sense of righteousness extended to family, friends and even strangers. Erica was passionately independent since she was a little girl. Her Mom's favorite childhood story was when Erica scared her to death by tricycling to her Auntie's home around the corner when she was 3 years old, without permission. Mom catching up with her as she was furiously pedaling away. When confronted, her flippant response was “I have my rights, too!” She protected those rights her whole life.
She loved all animals and always talked about having her private zoo when they would retire from the military, where she would shelter abused and sick animals. Her favorite were elephants, penguins and unicorns (yes, unicorns!) in that particular order.
When she was young, she was deeply interested in dinosaurs to the point where we thought she would grow up to be a paleontologist. She loved to sit down with her Dad to watch old musicals. Erica was most proud of her Mexican heritage, her Spanish language and her Catholic faith. She thoroughly enjoyed telling people she was a Catholic Mexican to watch their confusion since she looked totally Nordic. She loved her multiple trips to Mexico to spend time with her family down there and enjoy the food. Erica was a phenomenal cook, incredibly creative and proud of her cooking abilities.
Erica loved her nephews and nieces and was very proud of them and their accomplishments, but her very favorite was Ricky. She thought he was the coolest kid in the world.
Erica was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Harry and Della Day, and her maternal grandparents, Jose Luis and Gloria Estrada. Erica was very close to both of her Grandmas. Uncles Ron Day, Terry Day, and Jordi Estrada, all predeceased her.
She is survived by her husband, Steven A. Waskul, her grieving parents, Micheal Day and Nuria M. Day, her loving sister, Amanda E. Meier, her caring brother-in-law Chris Meier, nephews Micheal Meier, Christopher Meier, Richard Meier; niece Alexis Meier; and her family in Mexico, too numerous to detail.
A vigil will take place on September 8th at 6 p.m.at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on September 9th at the Cathedral of St. Helena, 530 N. Ewing Street. Burial will take place immediately following the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery. A reception will take place at a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Erica.
