Erica Fallon Day

Erica was born in Helena, Montana and spent her happy childhood in Bozeman, MT. Her family moved to Helena in 1990. She attended college in Casper, Wyoming and settled in Denver, CO, where she attended cosmetology school. It was there that she met her future husband, Steven Anton Waskul. They were married August 24, 2012. They were a military family and as such, they settled in Fort Carson, CO, Fort Campbell, TN and finally Fort Hood, TX. She suffered tremendously through Steve's long overseas deployments and worried constantly about his safety. The life of a military wife was very rough on her sensitive soul.

Erica was a unique and extraordinary human being. She was bright, gorgeous, witty, had an irreverent sense of humor that made her the life of the party. She had an oppositional streak and did not suffer fools kindly. She was a fiercely loyal friend, always ready to go to battle to protect anybody she felt was being unfairly treated. That loyalty and sense of righteousness extended to family, friends and even strangers. Erica was passionately independent since she was a little girl. Her Mom's favorite childhood story was when Erica scared her to death by tricycling to her Auntie's home around the corner when she was 3 years old, without permission. Mom catching up with her as she was furiously pedaling away. When confronted, her flippant response was “I have my rights, too!” She protected those rights her whole life.