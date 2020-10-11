Emma Agnes Damrow, known to family and friends as “Dolly” since her childhood, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of the Lord on October 4,2020. She was surrounded by family.

Dolly was born October 10, 1923 in Eldorado, WI, to the Reverend John and Emma (Bader) Dowidat. She attended elementary school in Oakfield, WI, and graduated from the Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac. She continued her education at the Dodge Co. Teachers College, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a B.A. in Education. She was a distinguished teacher of 1st grade and kindergarten students in Watertown, Wisconsin for 28 years.

Dolly was married on June 1, 1946, to her college sweetheart and life-long partner, Melvin Damrow of Mayville, WI. 1st Lieutenant Melvin Damrow survived 32 combat missions over Nazi-occupied territory in Europe as a navigator in a B-17 Flying Fortress, and received the Distinguished Flying Cross for meritorious achievement in aerial flight. Having lived in Wisconsin most of her life, Dolly and Mel moved to Seattle, WA in 1989, and two years later to Helena to be near family. They enjoyed 21 winters of retirement in Sun City West, AZ. She cherished their times together over the years with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.