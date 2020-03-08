Emineth, PJ White

PJ White Emineth, beloved grandmother, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

PJ was born on June 14, 1951, at St Vincent’s Hospital to Russ and Mary Ellen White in Billings, Montana. She attended Fratt Memorial Elementary School in Billings, Bishop Gilmore in Helena, and graduated from Helena Senior High in 1969. She began her nursing career as an LPN, graduating from the Helena Vo-Tech in 1987; and later became an RN through the University of The State of New York in 1997.

She married Tim Emineth on Oct. 14, 1972, with whom she had three children. PJ worked as a Nurse for 25 years.

PJ’s true love in life was her three children, her family, and her eight grandchildren. She was the second born of nine children, and always made time with her family a priority. Her commitment to being present at family gatherings, helped her three children build life-long and meaningful relationships with their cousins, aunts and uncles.