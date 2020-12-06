Ellen Livers

Ellen loved the mission-driven focus at Shodair, helping some of Montana's neediest kids. She maintained that the nature of the work Shodair does, coupled with how effectively and compassionately they do it, laid the foundation for her own work in government relations. All she had to do was tell Shodair's story, which she did passionately and effectively.

Quality improvement was a particular interest of Ellen's. She trained through Florida Power & Light's QualTech subsidiary, through graduate work at the University of Wisconsin, and in select webinars at the prestigious Juran Institute. She was adept at applying statistical analysis and problem-solving tools in a way that was approachable and relevant.

Ellen was an active and giving member of the Helena community. She volunteered on numerous boards and events, including serving as President of both the Helena Rotary Club and the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce. In successive years she was named both the Chamber Businessperson of the Year and Chamber Volunteer of the Year. Her favorite experience with Rotary was the annual shopping trips with kids and families during the Christmas season. While at St. Peter's, Ellen worked with the Helena School District to establish the first local program to provide nutritious snacks for students to take for evenings, weekends and school holidays. After she joined the Shodair team, Ellen and Tom spent many Thanksgivings and Christmases at the hospital serving meals to in-patient kids and their families.