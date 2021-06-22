Ellen (Flanagan) Mudro

May 3, 1934 - June 19, 2021

Ellen Mae Kertz entered our world on May 3, 1934. She was the oldest of 11 children born to Felix and Laura Kertz in Edinburg, North Dakota She passed into God's loving arms the morning of June 19, 2021.

From a young age Ellen knew she wanted to become a nurse in order to help others. She graduated from Nursing School at the University of North Dakota in 1955 and, after training in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, began working at St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee. In the early 1980's she continued her nursing education and became an Enterostomal Therapist. In Helena Ellen worked for Shodair Children's Hospital, St. Peter's Hospital, and Westmont Home Healthcare. Ellen married Robert Flanagan in 1956. Together they raised seven children. Their marriage ended in 1987 but they remained friends.

While she was attending the 1990 Program For Lay Ministry at Carroll College, she met a kind, handsome, Croatian gentleman - William “Bill” Mudro. Bill was born in Butte in 1935 and graduated from Carroll College in 1958. They were married in 1993 at St. Mary Church in Helena. They began a wonderful spiritual journey together, and were active members of St. Mary Parish.