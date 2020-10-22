Ella Ree Cooper Howell

Jan. 5, 1933 - Oct. 15, 2020

Ree was born on January 5, 1933, in Willow Creek, Montana to Effie and Theodore Cooper. After graduating from Willow Creek School, Ree moved to Bozeman where she received her degree from Montana State University. It was during those years that she met and married John W. Howell, her husband of 25 years. Though they divorced later in life, they remained closely connected until his passing in 2011. Together John and Ree raised three sons and a daughter.

Mom was an avid exerciser. With four young children under foot, she used large cans as weights and worked out with Richard Simmons. She joined Crossroads Fitness at its inception and exercised there for many years, rarely missing a class. She was there for it all from Jazzercise to Zumba, Step Aerobics to Yoga, and Pilates to weight training. Mom would put ice cleats on and walk to her group classes on many bitter cold and icy winter mornings. She cherished the many friendships made there. It was one of those dear friends who reminded me it wasn't until Ree turned 80 that she decided it was time to switch to the senior level classes. Mom was also an avid football fan whether college level or pro. Early on she decided there was no better way to have something in common with her sons then to watch football with them and she was hooked. Everyone knew not to call her on Sunday afternoons or Monday evenings as she didn't want to miss a single play. The Bobcats and Peyton Manning's Broncos were her favorite teams. When football wasn't in season there was always basketball or golf.