Elizabeth Louise O'Malley, 86, of Helena, Montana passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by family.

Louise was born on June 15, 1935 in Townsend, Montana- the daughter of Florence and Frank Brown. She called many places home throughout her lifetime- including Billings, Red Lodge, Hamilton and Helena, Montana.

She married Thomas R. O'Malley in 1951 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Billings, Montana and was the mother of eight children.

Louise worked as a dispatcher for the Carbon County Sheriff's department in Red Lodge before moving to Billings where she built a wonderful career working on the New Hope Rehabilitation Floor at St. Vincent's Hospital. Louise was a valued and beloved employee by staff and patients alike. For her tremendous efforts she was recognized as “Employee of the Year.”

Louise made a difference in countless lives and never met a stranger. She was known for being spunky, lively, fun, patriotic, sharp, and youthful. Louise was a proud Irish-American woman, a cancer-survivor, and a friend to all. Birthdays were always celebrated with a special call from “Weezie.”