Aug. 11, 1935 - Dec. 19, 2020

Elizabeth (Betty) Stinchfield passed away the morning of December 19, 2020. Betty was born on August 11, 1935 in Kalispell to Glenn E and Gladys (Wood) Millhouse. She joined her brother Donald, who she says was thrilled to get a baby sister. She attended school in Kalispell, graduating in the top ten in her class from Flathead County High School In 1953. Betty was very involved in many activities in High School including choir groups, Rainbow for Girls, yearbook editor, DeMolay Sweetheart and DAR Good Citizen of the Year. Betty went on to graduate from the University of Montana in 1957 with a degree in Business Administration and a minor in Political Science. She remained active in campus choral groups, was a Junior Sponsor helping Freshman adjust to college life, and she was a proud member of the Delta Gamma Sorority.