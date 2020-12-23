Aug. 11, 1935 - Dec. 19, 2020
Elizabeth (Betty) Stinchfield passed away the morning of December 19, 2020. Betty was born on August 11, 1935 in Kalispell to Glenn E and Gladys (Wood) Millhouse. She joined her brother Donald, who she says was thrilled to get a baby sister. She attended school in Kalispell, graduating in the top ten in her class from Flathead County High School In 1953. Betty was very involved in many activities in High School including choir groups, Rainbow for Girls, yearbook editor, DeMolay Sweetheart and DAR Good Citizen of the Year. Betty went on to graduate from the University of Montana in 1957 with a degree in Business Administration and a minor in Political Science. She remained active in campus choral groups, was a Junior Sponsor helping Freshman adjust to college life, and she was a proud member of the Delta Gamma Sorority.
After graduation Betty accepted a teaching job at Enterprise High School in Redding, California where she taught typing 1 & 2 and general business. She returned to Kalispell and was married to her college beau, Nelson S (Jerry) Weller in September of 1958. They made Helena their home where Jerry settled in to a job with Western Life Insurance and Betty worked for Harriet Miller, Superintendent of Public Instruction. They enjoyed skiing and playing tennis. They later divorced but remained friends throughout the years. Betty referred to Jerry as her ‘first ex-husband”.
Betty married William H. (Bill) Stinchfield in January of 1964. They had 2 children, Mark and Julie. Bill and Betty enjoyed many activities together and with their many, many friends. They divorced in 1984 but they remained friends and the family continued to enjoy time together until Bill's passing in 2007.
Betty was the Executive Secretary to Governor Tim Babcock in 1967-68. She began her nearly 30-year career as Executive Assistant with Union Bank (now Wells Fargo) in 1971, retiring in 2000 after guiding the bank through 7 name changes and 3 Presidents. Betty was active in everything! St. Paul's Methodist Church, Delta Gamma, Helena Symphony Guild, Board of Directors & Chorale, Soroptimist International, Intermountain Festival of Trees, Downtown Helena, Inc., St. Peter's Hospital Association, Helena High Bengal Boosters and Habitat for Humanity.
She enjoyed golf, bowling, playing bridge with the “Bridge Bunch”, reading, following her kids and grandkids activities, watching sports of any kind, music, and cooking and baking - especially salsa and almond roca. She always said she didn't need much of an excuse to have a party. Her family and friends will certainly miss the get togethers and all of her special homemade treats. Amongst her favorite things were butterflies, rainbows, the Montana Grizzlies and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Gladys Millhouse, her ex-husband, Bill Stinchfield, many aunts, uncles, cousins and too many great friends to name.
She is survived by her children Mark (Mary Goodell) Stinchfield of Dutton, MT and Julie (Jim) DeMars of Queen Creek, AZ, her brother Don (Jaime Spaulding) Millhouse of Missoula and her grandchildren Grady (Autumn Harris) Stinchfield and Stefani (Craig) Reinhardt all of Helena and Kassidi DeMars of Billings. Also surviving her are dear cousins Roger Thorvilson, Lois (Ted) Simpson, Rita (Rod) Lucas, Rich (Phill Mroz) Thorvilson, Marilyn Wood, Cynthia (John) Shelton, Doug (Lavonne) Wood, Al (Carol) Ostroot and Marie Olson. She had many nieces and nephews who adored her, Glenn, Steve, Kevin (Karmen) Millhouse, Kim (Jeff) Alley, Lorinda (Steve) Grosso, and Jeff (Kathy) Minnerly. She is also survived by her honorary sister Karol (Jerry) Newgard.
The family would like to thank The Legacy Assisted Living in Helena for the care and friendship they provided over the last few months and her amazing neighbors in Helena who treated her like family. A celebration of her wonderful life will be planned for a later date – due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials are suggested to the University of Montana or American Legion Baseball.
Betty believed that there are angels among us and now thankfully she is one of them.
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Betty.
