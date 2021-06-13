Elias (Eli) William Bowe, 17 of Helena, Mont., passed away on June 5, 2021 at Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

Eli was born March 9, 2004 to Laura Hendley and Jude Bowe in Helena, where he went on to attend Jim Darcy Elementary School, Helena Middle School, and Helena High School.

Eli was a kind and thoughtful young man and a great friend and older brother. Eli and his brother, Amos, were extremely close. They were always there for each other and enjoyed playing video games and watching movies together.

Eli enjoyed spending time with friends and family, including camping, hiking, fishing, playing with the dogs, and being on the farm. He enjoyed going hunting with his father every fall and spending time at the cabin in Lincoln.

Eli is survived by his mother, Laura Hendley, her partner, Anthony Gordon, his brother, Amos Bowe, his father, Jude Bowe, his stepmother, Mary Bowe, and his siblings, Charlotte and Henry Bowe, as well as his great-grandmother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.