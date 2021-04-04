Our momma has gone to be with the Lord on March 28, 2021, at the age of 79. Elaine A. Benson was a mom of four kids who loved her dearly. She was the ultimate mother bear. She loved long rides in the country, Elvis Presley, the Sons of the Pioneers, and Wheel of Fortune. She loved goofy hats and tie-dye t-shirts. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her children or grandchildren. Her heart was kind and generous.
Elaine worked for the State of Montana until she retired in 2006 and was a licensed daycare provider for many years caring for children in the Helena community. She graduated from Helena High in 1960.
She was a member of the Life Covenant Church for over 5 decades. Her faith in the Lord was very strong.
She leaves behind her four children Roy (Cindy) Swanby, Paul Swanby, Marla Swanby, and Dana (Brian Huseby). Her grandchildren Jacob (Lauren) Beck, Derek (Victoria) Swanby, Nikki (Steve) Falarado, Jillian Swanby, Cassie (Derek) Wellock, Tanner (Kim) Swanby, Tylyn Swanby, Erik Peterson, Braden (Sara) Peterson, Hattie Huseby, Hilde Huseby, Shawn Huseby, and 19 great-grandchildren. Her brothers Dan (Carol) Johnson and Lee (Anny) Werth and several nephews and nieces.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Bill and June Werth, her brothers Joe Johnson, her loving husband Robert Benson, and caring companion Benjamin McMaster.
A memorial service celebrating Elaine’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Burial will follow the service at Forestvale Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial in the social hall at the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory or Elaine.
She budded on earth and bloomed in heaven.
