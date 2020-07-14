Eggum, Lyle Abner

He loved to go exploring, rockhounding and traveling anywhere he could. We swear he enjoyed seeing how lost he could get with his Jeep. We always made it home but sometimes very late at night.

He was always happy to help or lend an ear to a friend, neighbor and with only a slight grumble for a family member. This brought him to his family nickname Saint Lyle. He took pride in helping Trico CU grow to become Vocal CU today.

Still kicking the weeds, is his son Kyle and daughter-in-law Jen, and the reason he moved to Colorado, his most precious beloved grandson Henry. His brother, Robert Lynn Eggum, (Rose), nephew Robert, niece Roxie (Phil), cousin Marvin Cunningham and the borrowed daughters, Susie, Julie, and Carol. Special thanks for the love and support of the neighbors in and around Winne Ave.

Proceeding him in death are his parents and his soul mate, Bessie.

Arrangements are in the works to have a memorial for him in Helena MT.

But for now, the best way to remember him is go to your favorite ice cream joint and have the biggest shake or ice cream you can get. More odd the flavor the better. If you have some change left over, send it to a local animal shelter. Toast to life, it’s a short bumpy ride.

