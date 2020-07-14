Eggum, Lyle Abner

May 16, 1935 – July 6, 2020
Lyle Abner Eggum has decided 85 years was enough. He wanted to go for a drive, see the mountains, fish a lake and see the sunset from his cabin. This couldn’t be done in his most recent form. So, he packed his spiritual bag and left. It was July 6, 2020, late on a Monday evening he departed from Aspen Siesta in Denver CO to parts unknown.
Way-Way back on May 16, 1935, Lyle was born in a dusty little town of Malta MT. He was the first son of Henry Robert Eggum and Nellie Mable Eggum.
He spent some of his early childhood in Buda, Illinois. Later moving to Loring and Whitewater Montana.
While attending school at Northern Montana College for education, he met his future wife Bessie Ann Kocar while picking up friends for a church choir practice, she sat next to him and never left.
On June 8, 1957, in Kalispell MT, they were married.
Both began teaching along the Hi-line of Montana. Later they became residents of Helena. He worked for the Montana Office of Public Instructions as a school accreditor then later became a principal in the East Helena School District.
During this time a good friend and neighbor Mark Johnson got Lyle into selling cars which gave him something different to do. He retired by delivering papers which he laughed because that was his very first, and last job.
He loved to go exploring, rockhounding and traveling anywhere he could. We swear he enjoyed seeing how lost he could get with his Jeep. We always made it home but sometimes very late at night.
He was always happy to help or lend an ear to a friend, neighbor and with only a slight grumble for a family member. This brought him to his family nickname Saint Lyle. He took pride in helping Trico CU grow to become Vocal CU today.
Still kicking the weeds, is his son Kyle and daughter-in-law Jen, and the reason he moved to Colorado, his most precious beloved grandson Henry. His brother, Robert Lynn Eggum, (Rose), nephew Robert, niece Roxie (Phil), cousin Marvin Cunningham and the borrowed daughters, Susie, Julie, and Carol. Special thanks for the love and support of the neighbors in and around Winne Ave.
Proceeding him in death are his parents and his soul mate, Bessie.
Arrangements are in the works to have a memorial for him in Helena MT.
But for now, the best way to remember him is go to your favorite ice cream joint and have the biggest shake or ice cream you can get. More odd the flavor the better. If you have some change left over, send it to a local animal shelter. Toast to life, it’s a short bumpy ride.
