Effie Janiece (Eddington) Cline

Oct. 31, 1933 – Dec. 7, 2020
Effie Janiece Cline, our beloved mother, grandmother and sister passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 in the early morning hours. Janiece was born October 31, 1933 to Donald Hall Eddington and Elsie Arvilla (Byron) Eddington in Driggs, Idaho. She was the fourth child of 10 born to Donald and Elsie. The family moved to Anaconda, Montana in 1938 where she attended grade school and high school and met the love of her life and eternal mate Donald Lee Cline. They were married on September 6, 1952 and spent their married life in Anaconda Montana. They welcomed five children into the world, Debbie, Rick, Curt, Bob, and Diane. Janiece was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Janiece was a great cook and loved to bake. She worked as a cook at Warm Springs State Hospital, owned a catering business and made many beautiful wedding and birthday cakes for friends, and family. She also was a baker at St. Peters Hospital in Helena, Montana. Janiece enjoyed all crafts from knitting, crocheting, ceramics, sewing, quilting, wood working and gardening, but her favorite thing to do was be with her family whether during the holidays or summers spent at their cabin at Georgetown Lake or family camping trips.
Janiece was a life-long active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held several church positions both in Anaconda and Helena where she made many life-long friendships. She was a member of the Pom-Pom Moms Dance and Exercise Team. She was a Senior Companion volunteer in Helena.
She is survived by her five children Debbie (Bill) Holmlund, Rick (Tammy) Cline, Curt (Twylah) Cline, Robert (Ann) Cline and Diane (Mark) Chatriand as well as her brothers Byron (Bev) Eddington, Jerry Eddington, and sisters Sharon Robinson and RaeAnn (Pat) LaFord plus her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Elsie Eddington, husband Don Cline, mother and father-in-law John and Ethel Cline, three sisters Pauline Connolly-Bendure, Beverly Hunter-Fisher and Evelyn Doran and two brothers Bruce and Roy Eugene Eddington, brother-in-law Howard Cline and great grandson Drew Carson Holmlund.
Visitations will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Helena on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 12 noon to 5pm and a private graveside memorial service will be held at the Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Anaconda on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
