Edy, Edward Alan

June 20, 1952 – Jan. 29, 2020

Father, Brother, Uncle, Friend; Edward Alan "Ed" Eby of Livingston, Montana passed away on January 29, 2020 at the age of 67 after a brief illness. Ed was born in Helena, MT on June 20, 1952; he was also raised in Helena where he graduated from Helena High School. He attended MSU prior to proudly serving in the US Army. After serving in the army Ed received a master’s degree at Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, CA. His beautiful daughter was born while living in California.

Ed was fond of music and books and could often be found playing his piano, researching or reading an interesting book especially after he retired. He loved working in his yard and tending to his amazing flowers. Ed also enjoyed woodworking making many awesome things including beautiful flower boxes.

Survivors include his daughter, April Eby; granddaughter, Kyra; and ex-wife Patti of Aurora, CO; brother, Ray Eby and his wife, Diane of Helena; niece, Danielle and her husband, Mike; nephew, Brett and his wife, Amanda; and great-nieces, Olivia and Caroline.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, William, mother, Marlene; step father, Jack Tinsley; and great-niece, Jacqueline Eby.