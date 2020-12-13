July 29, 1947 - December 6, 2020

Edward James Fleury, age 73, passed away Dec 6, 2020 from complications of COVID 19. Ed was born July 29, 1947 in Helena MT, the 7th of 12 children. He attended Helena area schools. At age 18 Ed was the first person from Montana to attend the Job Corps. He served for one year in Oregon.

Ed married Anna Marie Kelly on April 4, 1969 in Helena. They had four sons, James, Ben, Ken, and Thomas. In his mid-20's, Ed asked Jesus Christ into his life as his Lord and Savior. Ed was a patient and kind man, full of compassion. He dearly loved His wife since the day he met her. He has always put her needs before his own. He was a very unselfish man. An honest man. Man, of integrity. He deeply loved his sons, and spent time teaching them about cars, tools, guns and gun safety, and hunting. Guy stuff.

Ed worked for ASARCO for 30 years before retiring. Ed is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anna, his three sons James (Christine), Ben (Jennifer), Ken (Deborah), 10 grandchildren, one great grandchild, and several brothers and sisters. He was proceeded in death by his youngest son, Thomas, who died a year ago of cancer. A virtual funeral service is planned for Dec 19 at 1:00. For information on how to log into the service, please call one of the family members or James or Christine at: jimchristinefleury@yahoo.com