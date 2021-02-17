Aug. 15, 1939 - Feb. 9, 2021

Edward J. Mee, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 9th surrounded by his family. On the morning of his death, he said to us: "It's graduation day".

Ed was born Aug. 15, 1939 in Great Falls, MT and grew up in Belt, MT. Ed met the love of his life, Vicki in High School and they married in 1961. He served his country in the Air National Guard Reserve for 8 years before moving to Helena, MT where he managed Ocean Beauty Seafoods for 40 years and retired in 2002.

Ed loved nothing more than spending time with family and had a deep, unwavering faith in Jesus Christ until his last breath.

He loved hunting, fishing, and attending local high school and college games with his kids. Often he'd be found tooling around on his old tractor, checking out his pond on the four-wheeler, or going to get the mail with their dog “Fluff” hanging out the window.

He is survived by Vicki, his loving wife of 60 years, his children Todd, Lisa, and Troy; sister Roberta Kandilas of Great Falls, MT; daughters-in-law Tracy and Toni Mee, along with grandchildren Hannah and Tanner Mee and 4 great grandchildren. Dad loved being around kids and they loved his fun and gentle nature.