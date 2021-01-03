Edgar Lee Tipton

Edgar Lee "Tip" Tipton passed away peacefully at Westpark Village in Billings on the evening of December 23 just in time to join the love of his life Charlotte for Christmas.

Born to Alva and Eula Tipton on November 22, 1933, in High Gate, MO, he joined brother Harold, sisters Bernice and Virginia to complete their family. Tip graduated from Richland High School and shortly thereafter joined the United States Air Force at the young age of 17, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. Fatefully, while stationed at the Opheim Radar Station just outside Glasgow, MT, and having a keen eye, he spotted Charlotte Dahl. They were married on March 19, 1955, and stayed together for the next 59 years until Charlotte's passing in 2014.

Tip's air force training led him to his position running the US Weather Bureau in Glasgow, until his retirement in 1989. After retirement, he enjoyed his time with his family, golfing, his morning coffee time, working with the city commission and his work with the League of Cities and Towns.

He is survived by his sons, Robert (Candace) of Helena, Dennis (Ann) of Billings; grandchildren Travis (Alishia) of Helena, Andrew (Hallie) of Dillon, Amber (Jon) of Billings, Kelly of Billings, Sam of Salt Lake City; and great grands Kaylee, Kynzlie, Dacre, Keldyn, Sawyer and Jhett. Also, sisters Bernice and Virginia.

Tip's life was a testament of his Christian Faith and set a wonderful example for his family and those that knew him. He was a longtime member of the Glasgow Evangelical Church of Glasgow until his move to Westpark Village in Billings after Charlotte's passing. Due to Covid restrictions a service will be held at a later date in Glasgow, MT.