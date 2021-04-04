Ed Hartman left this earth on March 28, 2021 to be with his Lord and Savior as well as the family and friends that went before him. Ed was born Edward Albert Hartman, December 18th, 1937 to Joseph Antone Heinrich Hartman and Anna Elisabeth Guderjahn Hartman in Boulder Mt. He was the youngest of four, with three older sisters Anneliese, Alvina and Helen.
After graduating from Helena High School in 1955, Ed joined the Army and served his country. While serving overseas during the cold war he was stationed in Germany. Upon returning he went to work at Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph where he would enjoy a 35-year career with the Phone Company - starting as a janitor and ending in upper-level management. He was loved by all he worked with and took many of the friendships he formed there into the last days of his life. While working for the Phone Company, Ed met Patricia L. Fornfeist and they were married April 11, 1964, enjoying just short of 57 years of marriage. Their marriage produced two children, Tanya Lee and Joseph Antone. As well as five grandchildren, Kaytlyn and Keagan Shearer, Brandon, Kennedy and Makayla Hartman.
When Ed was not working or spending time with Pat and the family, he was volunteering and was very active with the German Lutheran Church and various organizations such as the Telephone Pioneers and Westmont. Ed had many friends, and their bonds ran deep. His absence at the table for their coffee dates and daily and weekly phone calls will leave a very big void.
Ed and his sisters Alvina and Helen were fortunate to connect with two half-brothers and a nephew they had not met before who lived in Germany. They made two trips to meet them and especially enjoyed their nephew Rudiger, wife Rosie and daughter Sandra's visit to Montana.
Ed is proceeded in death by his parents, sisters Anneliese Swanson and Helen Murray, brothers-in-law Andy Swanson and Roger Murray, Father-in-Law, Fred Fornfeist and Matt Weingart Sr., and Mother-in-Law Charlotte Weingart. He leaves behind his widow Pat Fornfeist Hartman, daughter Tanya L. Hartman (Rob Gilbert), son Joseph A. Hartman (Carla) and 5 grandchildren Kaytlyn and Keagan Shearer, Brandon, Kennedy, and Makayla Hartman. His sister Alvina and brother-in-law Ed Blank. Brother-in-law Ralph Fornfeist, John Fornfeist and Matt Weingart Jr. Treasured nieces and nephews and more friends than most people will ever have as acquaintances. Ed's passing will touch many lives and leave a space that cannot be filled.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hill and the nurses of St. Peter's Cancer Center and the amazing staff of St Peter's Hospice for all their care and support in the care of Ed these past few weeks.
Memorials in his honor can be sent to First Lutheran Church or Hospice of St. Peter's.
A memorial service will be held on Friday April 23rd at 1:00p.m. at First Lutheran Church of Helena 2231 E Broadway St, Helena, MT 59601, followed by internment at the Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery 1900 Heroes Road, Helena, MT 59602. We will return to First Lutheran Church for a reception and the sharing of our wonderful memories of Ed.
To offer a condolence to the family or share a story about Edward please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com.
