Ed Hartman left this earth on March 28, 2021 to be with his Lord and Savior as well as the family and friends that went before him. Ed was born Edward Albert Hartman, December 18th, 1937 to Joseph Antone Heinrich Hartman and Anna Elisabeth Guderjahn Hartman in Boulder Mt. He was the youngest of four, with three older sisters Anneliese, Alvina and Helen.

After graduating from Helena High School in 1955, Ed joined the Army and served his country. While serving overseas during the cold war he was stationed in Germany. Upon returning he went to work at Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph where he would enjoy a 35-year career with the Phone Company - starting as a janitor and ending in upper-level management. He was loved by all he worked with and took many of the friendships he formed there into the last days of his life. While working for the Phone Company, Ed met Patricia L. Fornfeist and they were married April 11, 1964, enjoying just short of 57 years of marriage. Their marriage produced two children, Tanya Lee and Joseph Antone. As well as five grandchildren, Kaytlyn and Keagan Shearer, Brandon, Kennedy and Makayla Hartman.