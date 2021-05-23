Echolyn Lee Travis passed away peacefully on the afternoon of May 18, 2021 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was 87 years old.

Echolyn was the first child of Elton and Janet Lee, born among the orange groves of Delano, California on March 13, 1934. Most of her early years were spent in Minot, North Dakota.

During her teenage years, Echolyn moved with her family to Montana's Rocky Mountain Front in Fairfield where her parents realized their dream of owning a small farm. She excelled in school, particularly in music, starting piano lessons in grade school, and playing the sousaphone in high school band.

Echolyn attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota; then the University of Montana, ultimately attaining a Bachelor's in Music Education in 1956.

Music remained a passion for the remainder of Echolyn's life, teaching private piano lessons, public school music, serving as church choral director, and being a longtime member of the Helena Symphony Chorale. She was well liked by her many students. She also influenced and encouraged the musical interests of her own children. For many years she was a member of the Montana Music Teachers Association.

Echolyn's faith was primary in her life and manifested in her church music contributions.