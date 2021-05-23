Echolyn Lee Travis passed away peacefully on the afternoon of May 18, 2021 after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was 87 years old.
Echolyn was the first child of Elton and Janet Lee, born among the orange groves of Delano, California on March 13, 1934. Most of her early years were spent in Minot, North Dakota.
During her teenage years, Echolyn moved with her family to Montana's Rocky Mountain Front in Fairfield where her parents realized their dream of owning a small farm. She excelled in school, particularly in music, starting piano lessons in grade school, and playing the sousaphone in high school band.
Echolyn attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota; then the University of Montana, ultimately attaining a Bachelor's in Music Education in 1956.
Music remained a passion for the remainder of Echolyn's life, teaching private piano lessons, public school music, serving as church choral director, and being a longtime member of the Helena Symphony Chorale. She was well liked by her many students. She also influenced and encouraged the musical interests of her own children. For many years she was a member of the Montana Music Teachers Association.
Echolyn's faith was primary in her life and manifested in her church music contributions.
Her adult life was spent in Alaska, Washington, and mostly Montana. Her last 52 years were spent in Clancy, Montana where she developed many close friendships. She was a many year member of the Clancy Goddesses Aerobics Group. In her middle years she enjoyed international travel visiting Australia, Mexico, Norway, Italy, and Switzerland.
Echolyn loved Montana greatly and pursued many outdoor adventures. She participated in many multiday family canoe trips on the Missouri and Marias Rivers. Hiking was also a favorite; she summited Mount Aeneas in the Swan Range later in life. Many winter cross country ski trips were enjoyed, staying with family in forest service cabins such as the o ld Condon Ranger Station, Ford Cabin, Monture Guard Station, among others.
Flathead Lake was a very special place for Echolyn, spending time and creating memories at her parents' homes on the lake at Polson and Somers. She ultimately acquired her own lake cabin on the west shore, facing Wild Horse Island, in 1995. This was the location of many wonderful lake adventures and family celebrations over the course of 21 years. She pursued a dream of learning to sail, buying a sailboat and catching the wind in Big Arm Bay for many years.
Echolyn's love of horses and riding were well known. When younger, she competed in barrel racing, including at the Augusta Rodeo, Flag Presentation with a drill team at the Last Chance Stampede in Helena, and many rides in the beautiful hills around Clancy astride her horse Snickers.
Echolyn will be remembered as a very strong and loving person with boundless energy, who gave herself immensely to her family and friends. She was an exceptional person and will be truly missed.
Echolyn was preceded in passing by her sister, Carolyn; brother, Delmar; parents, Elton and Janet Lee; and her son-in-law, Mark Pfankuch.
She is survived by her ex-husband, Kenneth Travis; her children, Lori Pfankuch, Lee Travis, JoDel Travis, Paul (Samantha) Travis, David Travis; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Flathead Land Trust, 670 N Meridian Rd, # 207, Kalispell, MT 59901, or the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, 10 Hungry Horse Dr, Hungry Horse, MT 59919.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the care provided to Echolyn and her family by the physicians, nurses, and other staff at St. Peter's Health.
Family and friends are invited to a Funeral and Celebration of Echolyn's life at the Clancy United Methodist Church, 2 N Main St, on Thursday, May 27, from 5-7pm for a public Visitation. The Funeral Service will take place the following day, Friday, May 28, at 9:30a.m. at the same location. Following the service, everyone is encouraged to stay for a Reception at the church. Procession to the Missoula City Cemetery will leave promptly at Noon for a Graveside Burial at 2:30p.m.
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Echolyn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.